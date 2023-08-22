Just hours after American takeover is confirmed, Carrick Rangers concede nine goals

Crusaders 9 Carrick Rangers 0

Ben Kennedy celebrates one of his four goals with Jordan Forsythe

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King hangs his head in disappointment as his team concede nine goals

On the day Carrick Rangers were taken over by an American businessman, Crusaders midfielder Ben Kennedy stole the show by hitting a sensational four goals in a dramatic 19 minutes at Seaview.

Stuart King’s 10-man team were totally blown away by a fantastic Crusaders performance – with Kennedy the tormentor in chief.

Having learned of the potentially lucrative financial investment only hours earlier, Rangers slumped to their third Sports Direct Premiership defeat in four starts – the money from majority shareholder Michael Smith can’t come quickly enough for King and his team.

The Portland native will be in town at the weekend to get up close and personal with his new club in their game against Linfield at Windsor Park.

In contrast, it was business as usual for Crusaders, who racked up their third win on the bounce. Stephen Baxter’s boys were unplayable in a one-sided opening half.

Paul Heatley got the party under way before Kennedy, who missed most of last season because of injury, went to work with a blistering performance. Their task was made much more easier when Kyle Cherry was dismissed on 24 minutes.

After the restart, Philip Lowry, Billy Joe Burns, Jimmy Callacher – his first goal for the club – and substitute James Teelan piled on the agony. It was Crusaders biggest home Premiership victory.

Heatley began the carnage on 11 minutes. He gobbled up a delicious pass from Billy Joe Burns and, after rounding Ross Glendinning, he tucked the ball into the empty net – followed by the trademark celebration somersault.

It could have been two on 14 minutes with Burns and Heatley combining in similar fashion, but his effort was ruled out by referee Ben McAllister as the striker had strayed into an offside position.

Crusaders should have been out of sight on 17 minutes. Lowry was the provider with an inch perfect pass to that man Heatley, who again rounded Glendinning, but he could only fire his shot across the face of the goal from a tight angle.

But Kennedy then took centre-stage. He grabbed his opening goal on 21 minutes after being put through the middle by a sublime flick from Adam Lecky and, when confronted by Glendinning, the midfielder nonchalantly curled his effort into the far corner.

It got worse for King and his troops three minutes later when Heatley broke down the left and cross for Kennedy, who had a tap in, but was blatantly pushed in the back by Kyle Cherry, who received a red card. Kennedy drilled the spot kick into the bottom corner.

His hat-trick came on 28 minutes, with Rangers in disarray. This was a goal of the season contender. Kennedy latched on to a clearance from Cameron Stewart and volleyed an unstoppable shot past Glendinning from 25 yards – sensational!

And, Kennedy still wasn’t finished, he struck again five minutes before the interval. O’Rourke was the architect with a gut-bursting run on the left. His cross was cleverly dummied by Heatley and the former Stevenage man rammed into the roof of the net.

The punters had hardly taken their seats after the interval when the Crues struck again. Lecky again instrumental with Lowry producing the clinical finish.

And, the goals just kept on coming. Kennedy turned provider on 54 minutes, whipping in a great cross for Burns to thunder home with the flick of his head.

Kennedy was deservedly given a standing ovation by the home fans just on the hour when replaced by Lloyd Anderson.

But the Crues still were not finished. On 63 minutes, Callacher climbed high he meet a Ross Clarke corner kick to flick home – it was all so easy.

Teelan made it a night of total misery for Rangers when Clarke’s corner ricocheted around the box before the substituted thumped home from close range.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Callacher, Lowry (Winchester 59), Kennedy (Anderson 59), Lecky, Forsythe (Weir 59), O’Rourke, Larmour, Heatley (Teelan 64), McKeown (Clarke 46).

Unused subs: Williamson, Owens.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendenning, Forsythe (McGuickin 46), Stewart (Buchanan-Rolleston 64), Surgenor (Montgomery 68), Cushley (Andrews 46), Allen (Maciulaitis 46), Crowe, Cherry, Reece Glendinning, Purkis, Tilney.

Unused subs: McCauley, Withers.

REFEREE: Ben McMaster.

Man of the match: Ben Kennedy.

Match rating: 9/10.