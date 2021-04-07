Kane relishing chance to reign at Windsor Park as Coleraine prepare for vital clash in title race

Lyndon Kane may be in his seventh season with Coleraine but he still loves playing at Windsor Park - and tonight will be no exception.

The Bannsiders have yet to beat Linfield this season but Kane knows there would be no better time than in their third attempt as they bid to close the nine-point gap on the Danske Bank Premiership leaders.

They have played one game fewer than Linfield so a three-point difference, at least, going into the split is still possible and then there would be everything to play for.

"It's a massive game, massive for both teams, and we know we will have to set up well. Linfield are a top side and the squad of players they have is top class but you can't go in fear," said Kane.

"For example, if we put in a first-half performance like we did against Glenavon (on Saturday), Linfield will really punish us. Obviously, any team can do that on any given day but against their squad we can't afford to do that again."

The 24-year-old full-back, however, is encouraged by Coleraine's recent record at Windsor - five victories in their last eight visits, including two cup final successes - and they have also won four and lost only two of their last nine games there against Linfield.

"It's somewhere we enjoy going," admitted Kane. "How can you not enjoy going there, it's the National Stadium.

"Even though it's intimate at the minute with no fans, what a stadium, what a pitch, the changing rooms... if you can't get yourself up for a match at Windsor Park should you really be playing football?

"The pitch is a bit bigger so it's just about being well organised. Oran (Kearney) does his homework and when we go there we always have a plan in place and normally do well."

Asked if they must win tonight to keep their title hopes alive, like his manager he simply replied: "We want to win every game."

He was disappointed to only leave with a scoreless draw from their last visit.

"We went to Windsor in January, we didn't go to get a point. We set up well, let them have a lot of the ball but we still wanted to win. Skinner (Eoin Bradley) doesn't score his chance at the end and you go into the changing room extremely frustrated.

"But there are 10 games to go and we have Glentoran three times, Linfield twice, Larne once and Ballymena twice, if they make the top six, so it's massive.

"But after the start we had (just seven points from their first eight games) we could have been just waiting for the Irish Cup to come around. This is the reason we have clawed our way back, so we relish these games."