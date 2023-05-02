Kaylee Black: Community ‘heartbroken’ over death of footballer (13) as club to donate ticket sales to family

Crusaders Strikers FC have said they will dedicate their game against Derry City Ladies on Wednesday to their late teenage member, Kaylee Black.

The 13-year-old, who played for the club’s under-13s team, sadly passed away after going missing on Sunday.

"Our first team are back in action tomorrow night,” the club said in a social media post.

“The match will be dedicated to the memory of Kaylee Black, our players will wear a black armband and we will hold a minute’s silence prior to kick off.

“All ticket money will be donated to Kaylee’s family to go towards funeral costs. Kick off 8pm.”

Megan Beattie, a youth worker in The Sovereign Complex in Rathfern and a Crusaders coach, has, along with other members of the local community, left flowers, t-shirts, cards, and balloons in memory of Kaylee.

Tributes for Kaylee Black left at the bottom of Carnmoney Hill at Rathfern

“We're a family there, so if anything happens to one of us, it's hurtful for us all,” she said of the club.

"I think as a community, it's a big loss. Everybody in the community, not just here but everywhere around Northern Ireland, has seen this and it's devastating.

“As a youth worker, personally, I want everybody to know that our door at the centre that I work in... it's always open for everybody; any child, any adult, anybody who wants to come and just have a chat. It’s behind closed doors; nobody else needs to know anything. We’re always there for everybody.”

In a social media post on Monday night, Crusaders Strikers also said the club was “deeply saddened” to hear of her death.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL (South Belfast Youth League) league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first game at Seaview.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

Tributes were paid, with many describing it as “heartbreaking news”.

Kaylee supported Premier League side Newcastle United, and an online fan page posted: “13-year-old Kaylee Black, from Northern Ireland, was a Toon fan. She also played football for her local team.

“The Toon Army sends our condolences to her heartbroken family and friends. There are no words that can help but thoughts are with you. Rest in peace Kaylee.”

The Spar shop in Ballyclare further shared their condolences, and described Kaylee as a “beautiful, polite and kind little girl”.

DUP politician Phillip Brett, added: “The thoughts and prayers of our entire community are with the family of Kaylee Black

“Recently, young Kaylee had helped her Crusaders Strikers’ team win the U13 SB Youth League.

“An unimaginable loss at such a young age. Her many friends, teammates and coaches will miss her greatly.”

A dedicated spot has also been set up at the Rathfern side of the bottom of Carnmoney Hill in Newtownabbey for anyone wanting to pay tribute to Kaylee.

Flowers, photos and jerseys have already been left at the site.

Tickets for the Crusaders FC match can be purchased here.