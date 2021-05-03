Kearney calls on Coleraine players to prove they deserve their reputation after reclaiming second spot

Double up: Ben Doherty is hailed by Josh Carson after his second penalty

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has challenged his troops to earn the right to call themselves 'good Irish League players' as they maintained their charge at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

The Bannsiders moved six points behind leaders Linfield as a brace of penalties in either half from Ben Doherty was enough to overcome Cliftonville at The Showgrounds, who had keeper Aaron McCarey sent-off.

The Reds had lots of the ball on the North Coast but Martin Gallagher was rarely troubled, with Coleraine striker James McLaughlin ruing his luck as he struck the crossbar on two occasions.

Coleraine also leapfrogged Glentoran into second place in the table as the two teams face each other at The Oval tomorrow night.

"I don't think there are any doubts about the first penalty but sometimes you are just worried that because he got the shot away, a spot kick won't be given," Kearney said.

"To be fair to Raymond, it was good refereeing from that point of view as he waited to see if the ball hit the back of the net before bringing it back for the penalty.

"We hadn't started the second-half well but Cliftonville did and we were under the cosh for 10 minutes.

"It was one boot up the field and Matthew to be fair is opportunistic and it was great to see him get there before the 'keeper.

"It is a big moment for us as there is a huge amount at stake in the top six games and for them to go down to 10 men for the last 25 minutes was a big help as well.

"I don't think us moving ahead of Glentoran changes anything ahead of tomorrow night.

"Today was about getting the business done and put a bit of distance on the teams behind us, whilst keeping tabs on those above us.

"This is why you want to be involved in it and you keep encouraging the players that this is where they'll get reputations and earn the right to call themselves a good Irish League player."

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin - who was serving a touchline ban - was left bemused by the award of the first Coleraine penalty but knows their chances of a top two finish are now over.

"I don't know what the referee is seeing for the first penalty to be honest with you," he said.

"I don't think anybody claimed for the penalty bar Oran so unless he's influenced it I don't know, I don't think anybody else on the pitch called for the penalty.

"There is no time to feel sorry for ourselves or feel down on our luck.

"Realistically, we're looking at a European play-off place now as I think this was a big game for us to win to stay in touch with second place and a big game for us to lose.

"Losing today realistically ended our chances to finish in the top two so we'll put that to bed.

"One door has now closed but there's still two or three options open to us to get European football.

"We know how important it is to the club and we'll do everything we can to get it."