Kearney thrilled as Gawne hands Coleraine a title lift

Coleraine 1 Cliftonville 0

Oran Kearney was happy to win ugly. The beautiful game this was not, but for Coleraine it could prove crucial in their title quest.

With quality and excitement lacking, a scoreless draw was on the cards until 18-year-old substitute Alexander Gawne found the net on 72 minutes.

It proved the decisive moment, yet the teenager didn't even mean to score. Gawne was crossing from the right but Cliftonville goalkeeper Richard Brush allowed the ball to sail over him.

The victory moved Kearney's side into third place, above Glentoran on goal difference. They are now just two points behind leaders Crusaders and one adrift of champions Linfield.

Kearney said: "The key thing for us was to win the three points. As ugly as it may have been, it was all about our grit and determination."

For Cliftonville, it was a third league defeat in a row and a damaging result for their title dreams.

Coleraine were forced to make two changes to the side that thumped Warrenpoint Town 4-0 on their last outing with hamstring strain victim Eoin Bradley replaced up front by James McLaughlin and Lyndon Kane returning to a defence missing the injured Gareth McConaghie.

For Cliftonville, Levi Ives came in for the influential Garry Breen at the back. Breen will be on the sidelines for some time after picking up a groin injury.

In the opening 20 minutes, there were promising situations for both sides with home striker McLaughlin wide with two headers courtesy of crosses from Jamie Glackin.

Matthew Fitzpatrick also nodded off target while challenging Reds goalkeeper Richard Brush for a Ben Doherty deliver.

At the other end, Cliftonville went even closer to breaking the deadlock when right-back Conor McDermott saw his volley pushed over. From the resulting corner there was a scramble in the box with Stephen Lowry's attempted clearance cannoning off Ruaidhri Donnelly and hitting the post before ending up in the arms of the grateful Chris Johns.

Shortly after, Conor McMenamin flashed a left-foot drive wide. Approaching the half-hour mark, the same player headed the wrong side of the post from Joe Gormley's cross.

Moments later, the Bannsiders suffered a blow when midfielder Ben Doherty was taken off with a muscle injury with Ian Parkhill coming on.

Truth be told the first half was low in quality with the latter period dismal to watch. It did little to show the best of the Irish League, with the game being shown live on Sky.

In the opening exchanges after the break, both goalkeepers were called into action with Johns saving comfortably from Donnelly and Brush tipping away a dangerous Parkhill cross.

The breakthrough came on 72 minutes and it was from another man who made his entrance from the bench - Gawne.

Referee Tim Marshall deserved credit for playing advantage after a crude foul on Glackin and when the ball reached Gawne on the right, his cross sailed beyond the despairing dive of Brush and into the net.

Cliftonville pushed for an equaliser but their attacking play missed intent and invention against a solid Coleraine back line in which Aaron Canning excelled.

COLERAINE: Johns, Kane, Canning, Mullan, Traynor, Glackin, Carson (O'Donnell 75), Lowry, Doherty (Parkhill 34), Fitzpatrick (Gawne 62), McLaughlin. Subs not used: Gallagher, Douglas, Nevin, Brennan.

CLIFTONVILLE: Brush, McDermott, Harney, Ives, A Donnelly, Doherty, Bagnall (Harkin 83), R Donnelly, McMenamin (Curran 62), Gormley, McCrudden (Maguire 73). Subs not used: Dunne, Foster, Rocks, McCurry.

Referee: Tim Marshall

Man of the match: Aaron Canning (Coleraine)

Match rating: 5/10