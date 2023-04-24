Keeping Newry up is my biggest achievement, says Darren Mullen

Darren Mullen says keeping Newry City in the Danske Bank Premiership is his biggest achievement as manager of the club.

Twice behind to finishes from Ryan Waide, the hosts hit back through James Teelan and Donal Scullion to earn the point that — thanks to their superior goal difference over Dungannon Swifts — means their relegation worries are over with one round of fixtures left to play.

“Retaining our place in the Premiership this season is the biggest achievement for me in the 10 years I’ve been here,” declared Mullen.

“The enormity of it hasn’t sunk in yet. Today was a huge amount of relief. The pressure was enormous — constant and all-consuming. I never slept all week.

“In the game against Portadown when we lost two goals in extra time, it was the lowest I ever felt in football, either playing or managing.

“But then we have the highs of today, what it means and the importance of staying in this League.”

On the other side of the coin, Ballymena boss David Jeffrey, whose side are limbering up for next month’s Irish Cup Final, beamed “Today everyone’s a winner. We had to make sure we were honest and professional. We played some great football. And at the end of the day, a draw was a fair result.”

Jeffrey also had encouraging words for his rival manager, adding: “I admire Darren greatly. He’s an excellent young man. Tremendous coach and a really good person.”

The deadlock was broken after just six minutes at The Showgrounds when Waide headed in Andy McGrory’s delivery from the right. Just before the break, however, Teelan squared matters when he netted his ninth goal of the season, lobbing the advancing Ballymena keeper Jordan Williamson.

United raced back in front on 64 minutes when Waide made the most of a Mikey Place cross only for Scullion to make it 2-2 with a crisp drive into the bottom corner.

NEWRY: Maguire, King, N Healy, McGivern, Hughes, Lockhart, Teelan, Donnelly, Scullion (B Healy 80), Montgomery, Sloan. Unused subs:Halpenny, Carville, McGovern, Forde, Adeyemo, Moan.

BALLYMENA UTD: Williamson, Nelson, Whiteside, Waide, McCullough, Kane, Tweed (Tennant 76), McGrory, Graham (Tipton 76), Place, Farquhar. Unused subs:O’Neill, Redman, Wilson, Kelly, Gibson.

Referee: Declan Hassan (Limavady)

Man of the match: Ryan Waide

Match rating: 8/10