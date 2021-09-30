Kelly Bailie loses count of Glentoran league titles after winning 32nd medal in Premiership triumph

That was the situation for Glentoran legend Kelly Bailie when she totted up her 11th – or 12th – Irish League crown by helping her side to a thrilling 3-2 victory over title-rivals Cliftonville on Wednesday evening.

“To be honest, I’m not actually sure," she said of what number this year’s Premiership medal falls in the collection. “We at one point counted maybe 10 so it could be 11, maybe 12, somewhere around there I think.”

By our reckoning, it’s number 11 in 25 years at the club for the 41-year-old.

In all, it’s her 32nd medal and more could soon follow, with the County Antrim Cup and the Women’s Challenge Cup finals coming up, both against old rivals Crusaders Strikers, next month.

But regardless of how those matches go, Bailie’s main objective for the campaign can be ticked off as the Glens retained their league title.

“It is extra special,” she told Glentoran TV. “All footballers will say it’s ok to win a title but it’s harder to retain it. “That’s what we aimed for this season. It’s ours and we didn’t want to let it go. It was very much about doing it again and getting those back-to-back titles. The girls have deserved every minute of it.

“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s the one I wanted and the one everybody has pulled together for. It was a battle tonight so it makes it extra special with how hard we had to work throughout the season. “We had a couple of slip ups during the season and maybe then we weren’t as gritty or (as good at) digging in but we worked on that. That’s what the team does; we look at ourselves and we try and improve. We’ve done that."

After Glentoran had raced into a two-goal lead in what was all-but a winner-takes-all game for the new Premiership trophy, Cliftonville roared back to level the scores in the second half.

But that proved only to set the stage perfectly for 19-year-old forward Kerry Beattie to net a valuable winner.

“We had the belief in the squad that we could get the winner,” said captain Jessica Foy. “Kerry’s been fantastic this season. To be so young but step up and score 20 plus goals is fantastic. We knew she’d be in the right place at the right time and pull through for us.

“The goal for the night was to get the three points and we weren’t going to settle for anything less. “I thought the performance was outstanding in the first half. We could have been a couple of goals up in the first 10 or 15 minutes. We knew at half-time Cliftonville weren’t going to make it easy but we showed a lot of character at 2-2 to get the winner. “We don’t like to make it easy. It’s been a long season with a few hiccups at the start but we knew it would come down to the latter stages and we’re delighted to be champions again.”

The Glens will now take on Crusaders in the County Antrim Cup final on Saturday, October 9 at Seaview (kick-off 7.30pm) before taking on the same opposition in the Women’s Challenge Cup decider six days later at Windsor Park (kick-off 7.45pm).

“We wanted to be in contention for as many trophies as possible,” continued Foy. “We’ve got the job done with the league so now our focus goes straight back to Derry next week as our preparation for the two cup finals. “We’ll focus on ourselves and hopefully come away with the right results.”