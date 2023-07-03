Kerry Beattie laments poor finishing as reason for Glentoran’s failure to reach All-Island Semis

Needing a win to reach the last four, the Glens suffered a 3-2 defeat to Shamrock Rovers, handing top spot in the group to Wexford Youths.

Cliftonville Ladies will now be Northern Ireland’s sole representatives in the knockout stages and their hopes of being crowned the first all-Ireland women’s football champions have been given a boost after they were handed a home draw in the Semi-Finals.

The current Sports Direct Women’s Premiership champions will face Cork City after the Leesiders knocked out the Reds’ north Belfast neighbours Crusaders Strikers on Saturday.

At Blanchflower Stadium, Rovers’ Shannon Coady lashed home a stunning opener to record her first senior goal after 14 minutes and a fortunate bounce of the ball off a Glentoran player let Melissa O’Kane in to finish for the second on the half hour mark.

The Glens gave themselves hope just three minutes into the second-half when a poorly judged backpass from Stephanie Roche was pounced on by Beattie and it only took a feint touch to take the ball into the net.

Comeback hopes were crushed 20 minutes from time, though, when Coady headed home her second to make it 3-1 before Demi Vance tucked home a penalty five minutes from time following a handball.

“We came out really strong at the start of the second-half and when we got the goal, I thought we were going to go on and get another one,” said Glens striker Beattie.

“It just wasn’t meant to be for us. They had three really good chances and scored them and we had multiple chances and only put away one before the penalty, so it’s something we need to fix.”

​“It’s difficult because we have so many good players in the team, so many goal-scorers and I feel like sometimes we are trying to walk it into the net almost.

​“It is maybe a lesson in this competition that you have to take your chances, but it’s the same in the league as well, you have to take your chances it doesn’t matter who you are playing against.

​“Against Cliftonville in the League Cup, we didn’t take our chances so it’s something we have to go back to the drawing board and look at.”

​Wexford Youths will meet Galway United in the other Semi-Final tie, both due to be played next weekend.