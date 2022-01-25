King bolsters his Gers options with Accrington loan duo

Danske Bank Premiership

Stuart King hopes the acquisition of two loan stars from Accrington Stanley can help arrest Carrick Rangers’ recent slide down the Danske Bank Premiership standings.

Midfielder Tom Scully and left-back Matty Carson will spend the rest of the season at the Loughview Leisure Arena and, while not eligible for tonight’s encounter with Ballymena United, King believes the duo will make a positive impact on his side’s fortunes.

“It has been a long, drawn-out process but I would like to thank John Coleman, Ged Brannan and Andy Gray for their patience and desire to try and help myself and the club,” he said.

“These two lads will improve the quality we have and will reinforce my desire to try and drive the club forward, bringing in two full-time players is a sign of that.”

Scully, who has made 10 senior appearances for his League One employers, said: “The manager has been great with me and played a huge part in me wanting to join this great club.

“I will give everything on the pitch between now and the end of the season.”

Fellow loanee Carson made his Stanley first-team debut earlier back in the campaign and commented: “I am delighted to be joining Carrick Rangers on loan.

“I am looking forward to getting out in front of the fans this Saturday and getting started.”