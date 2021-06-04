King claims he has found 'perfect match' after taking over as new manager of Carrick Rangers

Stuart King believes he and Carrick Rangers will be the "perfect match" after he agreed to become the new manager at the Belfast Loughshore Arena.

The 40-year-old has taken on his first managerial role in the Danske Bank Premiership, departing Banbridge Town to succeed Niall Currie as the boss at Carrick.

King's deal is a multi-year deal of undefined length but, in their statement, Rangers indicated that they hoped the former Linfield and Ballymena United player would "lead the ‘Gers forward in the coming seasons".

The challenge for the new manager will be to lead the side away from the relegation places in the Danske Bank Premiership next season after they finished 11th in this campaign.

And, on King's part, the new boss believes this the right time for him to make the step up into the top flight with the Amber Army and he is "proud" to take on the challenge.

“First of all I would like to thank Banbridge Town and the chairman there for everything they have done, I am sad to leave but I can't turn down an opportunity like this," he commented.

"In terms of my development and where I want to go, Carrick Rangers is a perfect match; it's a fantastic opportunity for me to put my stamp on a Premiership club.

"It is a proud day for myself, my family, and everyone who has helped get me here. I hope to do well and I aspire to be the best which lines up with this club's aspirations so hopefully we can get there together."

King joins Carrick after six years in charge with Banbridge, where he won the District Cup twice and also brought the Bob Radcliffe Cup to Crystal Park in 2018, which followed a brief stay as player-coach with Ballyclare Comrades.

As a player, the 40-year-old played for Preston North End, Ross County, Queen of the South, Oldham Athletic and Southend United across the water before returning to Northern Ireland in 2001.

He moved to Windsor Park on his return home, playing for Linfield where he won two League titles, an Irish Cup, League Cup, County Antrim Shield and Setanta Cup.

King then made the switch to Ballymena United before a spell with Glenavon, with whom he won the Mid-Ulster Cup, prior to stops at H&W Welders and Larne in the Championship before then moving on to Ballyclare and beginning his coaching career.

Carrick Rangers chairman Peter Clarke added: “The club is delighted that Stuart has agreed to become our new manager and we are extremely impressed with his vision for Carrick Rangers.

"Stuart's enthusiasm and passion to improve and succeed at this level very much reflects that of the Board of Directors and everyone associated with the club and that is why we are so pleased that he is joining us to continue our development as a Premiership side.

"Stuart enjoyed a long and distinguished playing career working with, and learning from, some of the best managers in both England and Northern Ireland. We have no doubt that all of this experience will serve him well as he leads Carrick Rangers into the future.”

King currently holds a UEFA 'A' license but is working on earning his Pro License.