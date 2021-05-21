Kirk Millar explains how 'embarrassing’ defeat to Queen’s is inspiring Linfield’s Irish Cup bid

Kirk Millar still has vivid memories of Linfield's Irish Cup humbling at the hands of Queen's last season. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

Kirk Millar has spoken about how Linfield have been driven on in this year’s Irish Cup by thoughts of their ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Queen’s University in the 2020 competition.

On Tuesday, the Blues made it to the final when they beat Ballymena United 3-0 at Mourneview Park. Smiles on the faces of David Healy’s players were in sharp contrast to the pain and frustration they felt 16 months previously when they lost 2-1 to Championship outfit Queen’s in one of the biggest shocks in Cup history.

Millar says the hurt has remained fresh in minds from that January day every time they have played in the Cup this season, defeating Annagh United, Dungannon Swifts, Loughgall and Ballymena en route to the decider.

“It was one of the worst days of any of ours in a Linfield shirt. It was embarrassing,” says the wide man.

“We were all hurting from that and I know myself and a lot of the other players who were involved in that game last season wanted to make it right this year.

“The Queen’s defeat has stayed with us. You could hear the anger from the fans when we were walking off the pitch that day and we know we disappointed everyone.”

The Blues are now two matches away from completing a league and Cup double. Not only is there a final to relish but also a season-defining clash against second-placed Coleraine at The Showgrounds in Tuesday’s penultimate round of Premiership fixtures, with Linfield needing a point to retain the title.

“We’ve got two Cup finals, three maybe if the league goes all the way but there are some big days ahead,” adds Millar.

“Obviously the Coleraine game is going to be in the back of your mind but this week we have been fully focused on the final.

“We just have to tick each game off as they come along. It’s been a massive schedule for everyone all season. It’s been hard for the players but everyone deserves massive credit.”

Having lost to Larne last weekend when they could have clinched the Premiership crown, Linfield bounced back in typical style against Ballymena.

Explaining the reasons for consistently being able to respond to disappointment, Millar says: “We just have a good bond as a team.

"We know when we’ve been poor and we have to go into the next game; there are big expectations on you when you play for Linfield and we know everyone will be on us.”

Linfield supporters were delighted to hear that Millar had extended his contract with the Blues moving full-time in the summer.

He adds: “I was happy to get the new deal sorted. You’re always happy to get new deals, especially at Linfield. I want to stay here as long as I can and hopefully win as many trophies as I can along the way.”

On fans set to return for this evening’s Cup final, Millar explains: “It will be brilliant to have the fans back.

"I don’t think you get the right feeling for games without the fans.

“If you go 1-0 down, they can pick you up. When your back is against the wall, the fans can be the 12th man and help you along.”