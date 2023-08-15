Kirk Millar vows to hit the goal trail on a regular basis for Linfield

Kirk Millar is eager to add more goals to his game

The 31-year-old got his season off to the best possible start by getting on the score sheet in his team’s 3-2 win over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park on Saturday.

Millar has been a consistent performer since joining the Blues from Oldham Athletic in 2014 and is one of the first names on David Healy’s team sheet.

Revelling in his new left-wing-back position, Millar believes it’s a role that could give him the chance to find the target on a more consistent basis.

“I need to add more goals to my game, I’m looking to score more this season,” said the Shankill Road man. “I’ve a different role on the left that will maybe give me the chance to cut inside to get off more shots at goal.

“As a player, you don’t really care where you play, as long as you are in the team. You don’t want to be sitting on the bench or in the stand. I’ll play left or right, or anywhere the gaffer wants me.

“We knew it would be a tough at Dungannon. We watched their game against Larne the previous Monday night, we knew what they had, they’ve a lot of young players in their team with bags of pace.

“But we went down there to get three points, no matter how we did it. It’s always important to get you season off to a positive start.

“It’s crucial in this League to have early points on the board. If you start well, it gives you a platform for the rest of the season.”

Millar insists the Blues must show the same hunger and desire when Gary Hamilton brings his erratic Glenavon to Windsor Park on Tuesday night.

“It’s another massive game,” he added. “Glenavon are a good, well managed team. They have experience all over the pitch, with a few ex-Linfield boys down there now as well.

“We always get it tough against them and this one will be no different.”

Blues boss David Healy was also gushing for praise for Millar, whose goal against Dungannon was his 50th for the club.

“It was a great finish, I was pleased for Kirk,” said Healy. “He always puts in a hell of a shift for me, he has done in my eight years at the football club.

“Sometimes his performances go unnoticed or unwarranted by some others, but they certainly don’t go by me. I respect the job, the work and the commitment Kirk puts in. What a wonderful want to celebrate his 50th goal for the club.”

Healy admits he is now happy with the options he has up front, especially with the summer recruitment of Matthew Fitzpatrick and John Robertson and, more recently, Darragh O’Brien from Dungannon.

He went on: “It will take a little bit of time for Darragh to fit into our style. He’s had quite a lengthy spell on the sidelines because of injury, so we need to be careful with him.

“We’ll ease him in gradually over the coming weeks and months.

“Fitzy had a little niggling injury last week. He didn’t train all week until Thursday prior to the Dungannon match. It was too much of a risk to start him.

“The one thing we don’t want to be doing is putting people in jeopardy of missing possibly two, three or four games. But we also had John Robertson on the bench, so we now have good attacking options.”

Healy will be without centre-back Dan Finlayson tonight — the legacy of a red card at Stangmore Park.

“I’m disappointed for Dan,” he said. “We’ve been on the end of curious decisions at times. He certainly doesn’t elbow the lad. I thought it was an honest attempt to get to the ball. I don’t think it warranted the decision that was made.”