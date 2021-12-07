Kirk Millar: Why David Healy doesn’t like to substitute ‘reliable’ Linfield star

Linfield boss David Healy has hailed the contribution of versatile Kirk Millar in his team’s trophy push this season.

The 29-year-old may have scored only two league goals so far, but his assists can compare among the best in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Millar was again an instrumental cog in the Blues’ crucial win over Coleraine at the Showgrounds at the weekend. His thundering 20-yard drive cannoned back off the crossbar to allow Christy Manzinga to level after Rodney Brown had headed the Bannsiders in to a first-half lead.

Although Stephen Fallon bagged a second half winner for the reigning title holders, Healy — who celebrated his 200th win in charge of the Windsor Park club at Coleraine — lauded the work of Millar, who at times is a victim of criticism from the Blues fans.

“Kirk is one of those players you can rely on,” said Healy. “We had a few boys on their last legs up at the Showgrounds because they have given their all. Kirk was struggling from about 60 minutes onwards, but I still thought his work rate was exceptional.

“I’m always reluctant to take off a player like Kirk simply because he’s always liable to get you something in the top end of the pitch.

“Our first goal was an example of that. He hit a brilliant drive from distance that came back off the crossbar and, fair play to Christy, he was alive and alert to stick away the rebound.

“It wasn’t a wonderful finish, the ball bobbled a few times before it went into the net, but Christy was alive in the box, which was crucial.

“But that’s what Kirk gives you, he’s the type of player with creative ability.”

After that impressive win — the Bannsiders’ first home defeat in over a calendar year — Healy insists his boys face another massive challenge in tonight’s ToalBet.Com County Antrim Shield semi-final showdown with Cliftonville at Solitude.

“This will be our first time at Solitude on the new surface,” said Healy. “It was a bit like the weekend when we went to Coleraine to play on their new pitch for the first time.

“We know what type of game it will be. Again, it will be a bit like Saturday, it will be 100 mile-an-hour stuff.

"We had a really good game against Cliftonville a couple of weeks ago, two evenly matched sides going head-to-head. We managed to get over the line with a second-half goal from Jordan Stewart.

“They are a good side, so we’ll be expecting something similar. They are sitting at the top of the League table for a reason because they’ve been the best team in the country so far, so the challenges are there for us.”

On his milestone victory, Healy added: “It’s a fantastic honour to manage this great club. To have won so many trophies so far has been an incredible journey, so to have 200 wins is unbelievable.”

The former Northern Ireland striker admitted the depth of his squad has been tested in recent weeks because of injury and illness.

“We are down to the bare bones in terms of the squad, but the safety and health of the players is paramount,” he added.

“We had numerous players missing at Coleraine, which was reflected the boys we had sitting on the bench. The 18 players we had were the only ones available to us.

“It’s important, over the next couple of weeks, that we have three, four or five of those players back for what will be another hectic schedule over the festive period.”