Knockbreda and Institute’s fight for Championship survival goes down to the wire

Uncertainty looms over the final day of the Lough 41 Championship season, with both Knockbreda and Institute fighting to save their place in the second tier.

11th placed Stute — who lead Breda by two points — travel to Ballinamallard United (3.00pm), while the basement side face H&W Welders at Blanchflower Park.

The last-place side is expected to be relegated with the 11th-placed team due to play the PIL runners-up — most likely Ballymacash Rangers — in a Promotion/Relegation Play-Off. However, Warrenpoint Town’s failure to secure a Championship Licence has confused matters with the Milltown club likely to be kicked out of the second-tier.

NIFL remain tight-lipped, but the Belfast Telegraph understands two options are under consideration. One is to wait until the Warrenpoint case is resolved before proceeding with the Play-Off. The other is to proceed with the two-legged decider but award the losing side a place in the Championship if Town’s appeal fails.

Barry Gray’s side play Annagh United at Milltown on Saturday. Annagh will replace the Point in the Premiership Play-Off against Dungannon Swifts, if the Point fail to get the IFA decision overturned.

Loughgall will lift the Championship trophy after their game with Ballyclare Comrades (4.00pm) at Lakeview. It’s also a day of celebration for Bangor, who will hoist the PIL trophy at Clandeboye following a clash with Ballymacash (1.00pm).