Knockbreda boss Colin McIlwrath vows to have a real go at Dungannon Swifts

Knockbreda manager Colin McIlwrath has promised that his rejuvenated Championship side will be no pushover against Dungannon Swifts in tomorrow’s Irish Cup Sixth Round clash.

While Breda are four points adrift at the bottom of the Lough 41 Championship, they’re certainly not relegation fodder.

In recent weeks, they’ve claimed victories over Ards and Ballyclare Comrades as well as securing 0-0 draws against promotion hopefuls Annagh United and Loughgall.

McIlwrath said: “We’ve made big strides forward in recent weeks. We lost two key players in January with Karl Hamill joining Ards and Cillin Gilmour signing for Ballyclare Comrades but, overall, I think we’re in a better place at the end of the transfer window.

“We now have a wee bit of firepower up front, which we didn’t have. With that in mind, we’re going to have a real go at Dungannon on Saturday.

“Obviously Dungannon are big favourites and will have a lot of the ball, but we’re not going to just sit back and try and soak things up as that won’t work for us. Our best chance of causing an upset is if we create chances for our strikers.”

Last season, the Swifts won 2-0 at Breda Park in the Fifth Round thanks to goals from Rhyss Campbell and Ryan Mayse.

McIlwrath believes the Castlereagh club have learned from that defeat.

“We know that Dungannon like to play the ball out from the back and that they will enjoy long periods of possession,” he explained.

“It’s up to us go out their and disrupt their rhythm and create chances.”