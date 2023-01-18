Knockbreda sent to bottom of Championship after administration error sees club stripped of shock victory

Knockbreda's hopes of avoiding relegation from the Lough 41 Championship have suffered a hammer blow after the club were stripped of one of their wins this season.

On January 3, ’Breda stunned cross-city rivals Newington by winning 2-0 at Solitude, however, following a protest from Newington concerning the eligibility of Ciaran Heggarty, the NIFL Competitions Committee have awarded the north Belfast side a 3-0 win.

Ex-Ballyclare Comrades midfielder Heggarty made his Knockbreda debut in the Championship clash, however when the January transfer window opened, ’Breda registered a player listed as Ciaran Hegarty on the Comet administration system, rather than the correct Ciaran Heggarty profile.

Belfast Telegraph Sport understands that the Hegarty account was a misspelled dormant profile created in error by one of Heggarty's previous clubs.

In a statement, NIFL said: "The case was considered by the Sub-Committee and has ruled that the player in question was not registered in accordance with the IFA Professional Game Player Registration regulations and the NIFL Player Registration Regulations at the time of the match under Protest.

"As a result of this breach, Knockbreda have been fined £250 and the match awarded to Newington with a 3-0 scoreline."

Knockbreda subsequently registered the correct account, allowing Heggarty to legally play in their Irish Cup win over St Mary's and a 0-0 draw with league leaders Loughgall.

The three points deduction means Knockbreda have dropped into last place and sit two points below 11th placed Dergview, while the additional three points sees Newington leapfrog Harland and Wolff Welders into ninth.