Kofi Balmer dedicates Larne’s County Antrim Shield win to late father Jim – ‘He would have been delighted to see me get on’

Jubilant Larne players celebrate with the County Antrim Shield after beating Linfield 1-0 in the final at Seaview last night

You wait 33 years for a senior trophy and now two come at once!

Larne were jumping for joy at a sold-out Seaview last night as they celebrated retaining the County Antrim Shield with a tense 1-0 victory over Premiership champions Linfield.

The Invermen’s success in the Shield last term over Glentoran ended a barren run of 33 years without a senior prize and this result also exacted a slice of revenge for the Blues’ Irish Cup final victory over Tiernan Lynch’s side last season.

Tomas Cosgrove got the party started when he headed in the winner from Ronan Hale’s delivery 13 minutes before the finish.

Larne ace Kofi Balmer proudly lifted the Shield and it was a sweet moment tinged with sadness following the sad passing of his father, Jim.

“Just being involved I was more than happy with,” he said.

“I was delighted to come on and at the end I was over the moon. It was a good send-off for my dad.

“He would have been delighted to see me get on and make him even prouder.

“I’m so proud of the team and proud to dedicate it to my dad, I’m just over the moon. I couldn’t put my emotions into words but I was delighted to share this moment with my family. I wouldn’t be here without their support.

“The boys were unbelievable. Linfield are a top side but we stuck together well and got the rub of the green.”

Linfield were denied a record 44th County Antrim Shield success, while this is only Larne’s second Shield triumph.

It was a tense and tight affair with defences refusing to give an inch. Jimmy Callacher made a crucial block to deny Hale, while after the break, Cosgrove and Hale saw their efforts sail past the target.

Chris Johns deflected a Hale shot over the top but Cosgrove headed in the winner 13 minutes before the finish.

Larne are now just the fourth club to win the Shield in consecutive seasons since the Second World War, with Linfield, Glentoran and Crusaders the other sides.