Kofi Balmer feels ‘amazing' as Crystal Palace switch is confirmed

The Northern Ireland Under 21 international helped Larne qualify for Europe last season

After weeks of speculation, Kofi Balmer’s move from Larne to Premier League club Crystal Palace has been finalised.

The former Ballymena United centre-back will join the London club’s Under 21 squad, who play in Premier League 2.

The Northern Ireland Under 21 international said: "It's surreal. I feel amazing. It's every boy's dream to play football professionally, but to come to a club like Crystal Palace with all the top quality facilities – I couldn't have asked for anything better."

The 21-year-old made 40 appearances for Larne last season, helping the Invermen qualify for the Europa Conference League. He made his Irish League debut for Ballymena in 2017, at the age of 16.

Crystal Palace Academy Director Gary Issott said: “We are delighted to welcome Kofi to the club.

“He fits the profile of young, hungry and talented players that we want at the club and he has already amassed a wealth of experience in Northern Ireland for both Larne and Ballymena.

“He joins a talented Under 21s squad and will provide stiff competition in the defensive area of the team.”

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch paid tribute to Balmer: “We’re obviously disappointed to lose a player of Kofi’s quality, but this is a move he has very much earned.

“He is a quality young player and someone who has demonstrated that throughout his time at the club. He has been an important part of our defence during his Larne career, and has also popped up with some important goals.

“Kofi came into work every day with a determination to improve his game and has got his reward with this next step on his journey. He has a great attitude and that will serve him well for the rest of his career.

“Already having a couple of hundred games in senior football is important and will also serve him in good stead.

“It is also a reminder of how much full-time football can benefit a player and help them progress, preparing Kofi for a move to a Premier League club in England.

“We wish Kofi all the very best at Crystal Palace and will obviously be watching on as his career continues to progress.”