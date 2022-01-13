Kofi Balmer hailed ‘wise and brave’ as Larne delighted to win County Antrim Shield for team-mate after father’s death

Experienced defender Albert Watson has revealed that the Larne players were driven on to win the ToalsBet.com County Antrim Shield for their team-mate Kofi Balmer and the fans.

With club captain Jeff Hughes injured, Watson took over the armband for Tuesday’s final against Linfield at Seaview and performed admirably at the back as a late goal from Tomas Cosgrove gave the Inver Park men a 1-0 victory and a second Shield triumph in succession.

When they won it on penalties last season versus Glentoran, no supporters were allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic but this time the players could celebrate with the jubilant Larne fans.

No one enjoyed that more than Northern Ireland under-21 ace Balmer.

The defender has had the toughest time of his life recently with his dad Jim sadly passing away last week.

The former Ballymena United star was determined to be at Seaview and came on as a late substitute with selfless Watson showing class post match lifting the trophy alongside Balmer who is 15 years his junior.

Balmer dedicated the victory to his father and there were hugs all around with his family in a tender moment on the pitch.

“Kofi has had a really tough week and I was delighted for him and his family that we won against Linfield,” said Watson.

“He obviously lost his father and it was good to give him a lift. To be honest we wanted to lift the trophy for him.

“We also wanted to win the Shield for the supporters who couldn’t be with us last year and see us lift the Shield.”

On Balmer, Larne boss Tiernan Lynch added: “Kofi is a phenomenal kid. For someone so young to be as wise and brave as he is is a a great credit to him and his family.

“They had a lovely service on Monday and Kofi knew right away that he wanted to be involved in the final.

“He knew it wouldn’t be in his dad’s nature to let him mope around the house or feel sorry for himself, and his words not mine ‘I’d have got a kick in the ass if my dad had thought I’d be staying home and not been part of this final’. It was great to get him on the pitch.”

Under Lynch, Larne have been praised for their attractive football but unlike when they were overpowered by Linfield in May’s Irish Cup final, the Inver Park side were content to mix it with the champions in what became a high paced, high energy and gripping encounter.

“It was a different performance,” said Watson.

“I said to the boys at half-time ‘don’t get on each other because we are not playing our free flowing football and we are not playing our combinations and rotations and all that’. We aren’t going to do that all the time. Sometimes you just have to win. That’s what finals are.

“You have to do what’s necessary to win and that’s what we did. We played at the right times and we had good defending at the right times.

“They had chances but we had really good chances too and in the balance of things I thought we did very well and it was fantastic for Tomas to score the winner with a great header.”

In a strong team performance, Watson led his defence with authority as Larne fought hard to keep a clean sheet.

“I wanted to deliver a solid performance and make sure I gave the defence what they expect and what they know of me because Linfield have a very talented attack,” added Watson.

“You need a 125cc motorbike to keep up with Christy Manzinga and then you had the trickery of their midfielders running at us so we had to defend well and be solid.”

For Lynch the performance was much more satisfying than the Irish Cup final against Linfield which got away from Larne right from the start.

“I have my reasons for the Irish Cup final and what happened us in the Irish Cup final but that’s over now,” he said.

“Linfield are a top side, they are league champions and are there or thereabouts every year. They get to finals all the time and you always have to be at your best if you are going to take anything from them.

“ We felt a little bit aggrieved at Inver Park a few weeks ago when we lost 1-0 to a Linfield penalty in the league and Kofi got sent off. We didn’t think it was a sending off and we thought the challenge that saw a penalty awarded was outside the box.

“In this game with Linfield the players needed to put that right and we did that.

“I’m delighted for the fans that we won and for them to be at the ground to see us lift the trophy.

“Last year winning it wasn’t really the same and I thought this final was a fantastic advertisement for Irish League football.

“The stadium was perfect, a full house, both sets of fans were nice and noisy and they got a very open game which probably I wasn’t as overly pleased about but when you get to the finals it is all about who lifts the trophy and thankfully we got there in the end.”