Kris Lindsay leaves Dungannon Swifts with club bottom of the Premiership table

The former Glenavon coach has been in charge at Stangmore Park since September 2018 but leaves with the Swifts bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership.

“Kris has been a pleasure to work with over the last couple of years," said chairman Keith Boyd. "I’m disappointed it hasn’t worked out with him for the long term with Dungannon Swifts. I’ve made a friend in football with Kris and we would welcome him back to Stangmore Park at any time. I wish him well for the future.”

Lindsay had warned back in December that he was considering leaving his job after a 5-1 home defeat to Ballymena United, a performance and result he called 'embarrassing'.

"If it was a one-off, maybe you put it in the bin, but it's not - it is time after time after time and I've got to look at things," he said at the time.

"Am I not getting enough, am I not giving the right instructions? It's certainly looking like that at the minute. We didn't compete, we didn't show any desire, didn't make tackles, didn't make headers, didn't defend crosses, didn't look a threat going forward.

"It is time after time after time and maybe I've got to look at myself."

The club have won only one of their last nine Premiership fixtures and are bottom of the table, behind Portadown and Carrick Rangers on goal difference. There is no relegation this season after the Championship season was scrapped.

The club's Head of Youth Development Dixie Robinson will take interim charge until the end of the season.