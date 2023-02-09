Kyle Lafferty: I deserved football ban over sectarian slur and I got help I needed

NI striker Lafferty joins Blues and admits he made a mistake, but wants to do his talking on the pitch

Kyle Lafferty shows off his new Linfield colours at Windsor Park

New Linfield striker Kyle Lafferty knows Windsor Park very well

Linfield’s surprise new signing Kyle Lafferty says he deserved his ban for a sectarian slur caught on camera last year, but insists he has nothing left to prove after making a high-profile switch to the Blues.

The 35-year-old Northern Ireland striker, who has amassed 85 caps and scored 20 goals for his country, returned to action for Kilmarnock last month following his 10-game ban for the offence which occurred while he was on international duty.

But Lafferty’s Killie comeback was short-lived after the club’s board sent him packing at the end of last month.

The much-travelled frontman has now joined Linfield until the end of the season having been a free agent. He will link up with his former Northern Ireland and Rangers team-mate, Blues boss David Healy.

The Fermanagh man admits to making a terrible mistake but now wants to do his talking on the pitch.

“One minute you’re the main man and the next you’re out of the team. That was because of the mistake I made and the video coming out,” said Lafferty.

“I had to work myself back in but the club and gaffer (Derek McInnes) at Kilmarnock helped me through all of that and stood by me.

“I took the punishment I deserved and they got me the help I needed, which shows what a good club and manager they are.

“Now I’m at Linfield I don’t feel as though I’ve anything to prove to anyone. I think I’ve had a good career and played for some top teams but I know coming here I can show people how good I still am.”

Lafferty added: "But I’m disappointed that I won’t get to work with Derek and his coaching staff again. I rate him next to Walter Smith. Walter is Walter and no one comes close, but from what I experienced with McInnes, he was a mate, a manager and he knew how to get the best out of me.

“Like Walter, he showed so much faith in me and I wanted to run through brick walls for him.”

Just five weeks after another Northern Ireland international, Niall McGinn, joined Glentoran, Lafferty has made a Big Two move.

Linfield are gunning for five consecutive titles and Lafferty is hungry to produce fireworks.

There will be doubters questioning his ability and temperament but the ex-Burnley man says he has nothing to prove.

Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty signs for Linfield

His long goal drought with Northern Ireland, however, does rankle. Lafferty has scored 20 goals in 85 international appearances, but has not found the net since November, 2016.

“It hangs over my head that I haven’t scored for Northern Ireland in so long. It is still something that hangs over me,” he said.

“I know players will want to test themselves against me and I’ll be a marked man, but I think that is when I perform at my best.

“Hopefully I can score goals and help my team to win and that will be the best answer.

“I’m ready for that but I’m here to concentrate on my football and try to help Linfield win the League.

“There are two massive games to start with, two of our main rivals (Cliftonville/Glentoran), and they are really exciting games.”

Lafferty is looking forward to working with his close friend and former team-mate Healy and he still has hopes of hitting the target for his country.

“I had other options. A lot of teams are looking for strikers and I became available, which was a surprise,” he continued. “But every time I’ve left a club, I’ve always had a message from the gaffer — and it sounds strange calling him the gaffer!

“Everyone knows the respect I have for him and what he has done for me in my career.

“He’s done things for me on and off the pitch down the years but I never actually thought I’d come home to play football.

“To play at Windsor under the gaffer and have the chance of winning two trophies, it’s something that I like the sound of.

“It will get me playing football again and hopefully scoring goals.

“And if I can do that, hopefully I can still be around the international squad.”