Kyle Lafferty must do his talking for Linfield on the pitch, says Billy Hamilton

Former Linfield and Northern Ireland striker Billy Hamilton believes David Healy has made a calculated gamble on Kyle Lafferty and has urged the controversial hitman to do his talking on the pitch.

The 35-year-old’s arrival at the Premiership champions sees him link up with his former international team-mate, Linfield boss David Healy.

Lafferty, who departed Kilmarnock on transfer deadline day, has just returned to action following a 10-game ban because of a sectarian comment he made while on international duty.

Following his ban, Lafferty committed to working with an anti-sectarian charity.

The 89-times-capped Northern Ireland striker will now be hungry to deliver for the club he supported as a boy and a manager he has great respect for.

Northern Ireland’s 1982 World Cup hero Hamilton began his career in the Irish League with the Blues, lining up alongside players like Peter Rafferty, Alan Fraser and the club’s current physio Terry Hayes.

He earned a move to Queens Park Rangers before going on to Burnley and Oxford United.

“It’s a wait and see scenario with Kyle. It looks a great move on paper and it should boost Linfield’s firepower,” said Hamilton.

“If he can rediscover his touch in front of goal he can make a difference, however the Irish League has got a lot more competitive with the full-time training and teams raising their game.

“It may be a shrewd move by Linfield but he has to deliver and score goals.

“This is all about taking a gamble and David Healy knows him as well as anyone, he can get the best out of him.

“The minus side of the gamble is he is older and has had his problems off the pitch.

“He’s at an age now where he should have learned his lessons.

“He’ll have to tip toe through the League. People will have a go at him but he should rise above that and do his talking on the pitch.

“All you can do when you have a reputation is get on with it and do your talking on the pitch.

“Players will raise their game when they play against Kyle. Defenders will celebrate keeping him quiet.

“Kyle can handle himself physically but others will be looking to mark him out of the game.”

As Lafferty prepares to make his debut at home to Cliftonville today, Blues fans will be hoping he can have a similar impact to Niall McGinn at Glentoran.

“It will be interesting to watch. Niall McGinn joined the Glens and it’s great for the League’s profile,” added former Distillery manager Hamilton.

“I can remember seeing Kyle play when he was a teenager playing for Northern Ireland. He looked a prospect then.

“He has been a great servant to Northern Ireland but he’s also coming to the end of his career. If he looks after himself he can play on for a few years.

“My advice to him is to do his talking on the pitch and prove to people that he still has it.”

Former Linfield, Glentoran and Larne winger Navid Nasseri, meanwhile, has joined Macclesfield FC.

Nasseri left the Invermen last summer after it was mutually agreed to end his contract.

He arrived at the club in August 2021 from Windsor Park, in a deal which saw Marty Donnelly move in the opposite direction.

The attacker went on to play 30 times in total for the Invermen as Tiernan Lynch’s side qualified for European football via the Play-Offs and won the County Antrim Shield.

Nasseri had another year on his Larne contract but after discussions he left the club.