Kyle Owens hails new-found belief as giantkillers H&W Welders knock Newry out of the Irish Cup

Irish Cup fifth round Newry City 1 H&W Welders 2

Kyle Owens (right) joins in the celebrations following Jonny Frazer's equaliser for H&W Welders

Kyle Owens says Harland & Wolff Welders “stepped up to the plate” in their Irish Cup giant-killing of Newry City.

Former Crusaders and Ballymena United defender Owens completed the Championship side’s comeback after Jonny Frazer’s leveller — direct from a corner — had cancelled out the John McGovern goal that had put the hosts in front.

“I think we battled all over the park,” said Owens.

“We defended well, first and foremost, which maybe in previous weeks we haven’t been doing too well. But today we stepped up to the plate and performed well.

“In the last few weeks, we have found ourselves behind a few times and come back. The belief is there to come back, which maybe wasn’t there at the start of the season.

“We know that we have goalscorers in the team and it’s just up to us at the back to keep the goals out at the other end.”

When referencing goalscorers, Owens is likely talking about the players at the other end of the pitch, but it was he who found the net after Matthew Ferguson had squared James McCarthy’s deep free-kick — a match-winning move which Owens explained came straight off the training ground.

“The set pieces are usually aimed towards myself, but tonight I just said to Matthew to go and be a wide man and try and head it across for me, which he did,” he added.

“He put it right on my head and I live and breathe in the six-yard box with my head.”

Newry, meanwhile, find themselves in a terrible run of form which has seen their gap over the Danske Bank Premiership relegation zone close from 11 points to just four and now they are out of the Cup, which they reached the semi-final stages of last season.

“There is no excuses for that one, it was poor,” admitted boss Darren Mullen.

“It has been poor of late and I’m not going to hide that. We’re in a sticky patch at the minute and we need to get out of it.

“We played like a bunch of individuals in terms of our pattern of play — it wasn’t there. We gave the ball away constantly.

“It’s not good at the minute, there is no point in hiding it and it has to change very quickly.”

NEWRY: Brady, N Healy, McGivern, Lockhart (Hughes, 71), Teelan (Lusty, 65), McGovern, Martin, Moan, B Healy (Sloan, 80), Donnelly (Carville, 80), Montgomery (Scullion, 65). Unused subs: King, Clarke.

H&W WELDERS: Argyrides, Davidson, McCarthy, McMurray, Owens, Kinner, McClay (Akassou, 67), Ferguson, McLellan (Harris, 67), Frazer (Farren, 77), Garrett (Flynn, 27). Unused subs: Galbraith, McGovern, McGuiggan.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon)

Man of the match: Kyle Owens

Match Rating: 7/10