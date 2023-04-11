Lack of goals is undoing Ballymena United’s hard work, says David Jeffrey

A failure to win in their last 13 League games can be put down to a lack of goals, with the Sky Blues finding the net just twice since a 2-0 win over Dungannon Swifts in mid-January.

That profligacy is naturally a frustration for Jeffrey, as is the repetition in results that has come as a knock-on effect.

“Beaten 1-0 by Glentoran, beaten 1-0 by Larne, beaten 1-0 by Glenavon and beaten 1-0 by Portadown — the difficulty is very obvious,” said Jeffrey, who will hope to turn that run around away to Glenavon tonight.

“I can’t fault effort, commitment. Against Portadown when we hit the post twice, I just thought it was going to be yet another one of those nights. Lots of work, lots of effort yet again and no result.”

The absence of leading goalscorer David McDaid, in particular, is a problem for Jeffrey. His threat has been sorely missed and, while his tally of seven League goals this season may not be especially high for a striker, it is more than twice as many as any of his team-mates.

“No-one needs to tell me that the run of League results are not good enough,” admitted Jeffrey, who had guided the Sky Blues to nine wins in their first 21 games of the campaign,

“I wouldn’t mind if I was able to pinpoint and say, well it was about a lack of effort or commitment from players or they are giving up. That’s very obviously not the case but, for the life of us we can’t seem to put the ball in the back of net and if you don’t score goals, you won’t win games.

“Against Portadown, we did more than enough to get a point, if not all three, on a night when we have four senior players not available to us.

“Again, it doesn’t matter how you play, it doesn’t matter how you improve, if you don’t put the ball in the back of the net, it doesn’t happen.”