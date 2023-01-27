Lack of options may lead Gary Hamilton to keep turning out for Glenavon

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton brought himself off the bench against Cliftonville in midweek

Gary Hamilton is to extend his surprise return to pitch — simply because he has no other choice.

An injury and suspension crisis meant the Glenavon manager had only 10 recognised first-team players available for Tuesday night’s 3-1 defeat against Cliftonville, with goakeeper Marc Matthews making up the numbers on his Premiership debut, leading Hamilton to name himself on the bench.

At 42-years-old, Hamilton was more than twice as old as any of the other substitutes and none of them had a League appearance to their name this season.

What he believes is a largely stagnant market has also prevented Hamilton from covering for the players he has lost in the transfer window, with exits outweighing arrivals at Mourneview Park this month,

“I wasn’t planning or expecting to play again, but you only had to look at our bench against Cliftonville, there wasn’t a player on it over the age of 18 — in fact, there were two 16-year-olds there,” said Hamilton, who will be kitted out again for tomorrow’s trip to Carrick Rangers.

“We’d no experience on the bench at all and I’ll maybe have to do it again on Saturday because of the situation.

“I haven’t been involved in a long, long time and I haven’t been expecting to be involved, but injuries and then the suspensions kicked in all at the same time, it’s just been a nightmare for us.”

Micheal Glynn, Conor Scannell and Josh Doyle have left Glenavon in the last few weeks and with only Aaron Rogers arriving from Annagh United, that alone left Hamilton with fewer numbers and adding others is proving to be difficult.

“We are working every single day, but at this moment in time nothing — and I mean nothing — is happening,” said Hamilton.

“I am speaking to a lot of managers who are all the same — even at the top of the League — and you look at most of them, it’s the same.

“We’ve brought in one in Aaron Rogers, Linfield have brought in one, Coleraine have brought in one in Eamon Fyfe from Dundela. There isn’t a lot of movement at a lot of clubs.”

Warrenpoint Town have, meanwhile, placed striker Alan O’Sullivan on the transfer list.

The 27-year-old is now set to depart the Championship side this month.