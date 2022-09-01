Lack of summer football cost Linfield a place in European group stages, says Pat Fenlon

Pat Fenlon says Linfield wouldn't have lost a 2-0 lead in Riga had they been further into the season

Frustrated Linfield chief Pat Fenlon says the Blues belong in the group stages of European competition and he’s argued that a summer season would have seen them achieve that goal.

David Healy’s side were just seconds away from banking at least £2.5m for the club but it all ended in heartbreak as Latvian side RFS won a penalty shoot-out and progressed to the Europa Conference League group stages.

Linfield general manager Fenlon insists the club need to find a way of securing that lucrative group stage prize.

“That’s where we believe we should be — it’s not being blasé or big headed, this is the table we should be dining at and it’s an opportunity for clubs like ourselves to reach that level. Hopefully we can get another crack at it next season,” said Fenlon.

“That is where Linfield Football Club should be and when you look at Shamrock Rovers you can feel envious, but they are ahead of us with regard to the professionalism and full-time football they have adopted. The key for us is to keep knocking on the door and have belief.

“We’re a big football club, in the context of the island, and we need to be at that table. We don’t have outside investment into the club, it all comes from the membership and the supporters. So we need to be serious about European football.

“And the League needs to be serious about European football. I still maintain that if we were playing summer football, we wouldn’t have lost a 2-0 lead in Riga.

“At that point we had one League game under our belt, whereas others have maybe 25 or 26. That’s a massive difference.”

“We had to make a number of changes late in the game because players were out on their feet. The same in the second leg.

“There’s a reluctance to change to summer football because there’s a tradition with certain games played at certain times of the year. But in my experience it’s a massive help to have a lot of games under your belt. It’s like night and day.

“The Europa Conference League gives us, and other teams from Northern Ireland, a brilliant chance of making the group stages — and that’s got to be the goal.

“It’s not good enough to be pleased with hitting the post. We should be challenging to qualify for the group stages.”

Linfield still earned close to half of the £2.5m that was up for grabs but Fenlon, who won a League title and two Irish Cups with the Blues, said the European mission was about much more than money.

“People ask about the money, but it didn’t even enter my head. We wanted the prestige of playing in that competition and being the first team from Northern Ireland to qualify for a group stage,” he added on the LOI Central Podcast.

“I would have liked to have strengthened our boys’ and girls’ academy and extended our community programmes. All that stuff is vitally important to clubs nowadays.”