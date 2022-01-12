Larne 1-0 Linfield player ratings: Ronan Hale named man of the match as Larne win County Antrim Shield final

Ronan Hale is presented with the man of the match award. Photo Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Ronan Hale was the pick of the bunch as Larne picked up the County Antrim Shield at Seaview on Tuesday evening.

So how did they all perform? Here are Alex Mills’ match ratings:

Larne

Rohan Ferguson 6: The big Scot was a safe pair of hands for Tiernan Lynch’s team, especially in the closing stages.

Tomas Cosgrove 7: Always dangerous in his forays going forward and will be given the freedom of the town after his winning goal.

Albert Watson 7: Honest as the day is long. The big defender plays with his heart on his sleeve and it rubbed off on his colleagues.

Cian Bolger 7: Big and commanding in the centre of defence. Dovetailed perfectly with Watson. Made a sensational goalline clearance late on.

Graham Kelly 7: Tenacious and quick into the tackle, he let very little get past him throughout the 90 minutes.

Dean Jarvis 7: He received an early booking but certainly didn’t let it affect his all-action, abrasive style which was so effective.

John Herron 7: He produced a phenomenal hard-working performance, garnished with glimpses of sheer quality.

Mark Randall 6: He has the ability to put his foot on the ball and pick a pass – he was a classy performer.

Ben Doherty 7: He is the Larne go-to man. He can pop up anywhere on the park and was a big threat going forward.

David McDaid 5: The little striker hadn’t one of his best nights. Got no change at all from Callacher and Roscoe.

Ronan Hale 8: After his four-goal haul at the weekend, he earned his place in the side and again looked a top-class striker.

SUBSTITUTES: Bonis (for McDaid 66, 5), Sule (for Randall 79, 5), Balmer (for Hale 91, 5).

Unused: Argyrides, Nasseri, Scott, Mitchell.

Linfield

Chris Johns 7: The goalkeeper made a number of stunning saves over the 90 minutes but had no chance with Cosgrove’s winning goal.

Sam Roscoe 6: Was handed the shirt instead of Michael Newberry and his performance fully justified his selection.

Jimmy Callacher 7: Solid and reliable. The big number six again showed why he is one of the best defenders around.

Matthew Clarke 6: Another solid performer and got forward to great effect on occasions; can be happy with his display

Niall Quinn 6: He was given a role in the right side of the Blues defence and turned in a commanding performance.

Kirk Millar 6: Was caught in possession too many times, especially in the first half. Not one of his most influential games.

Kyle McClean 6: Back to his best form following a nine-month cruciate ligament lay-off. A non-stop performer.

Stephen Fallon 6: One of the unsung heroes of the Linfield side. Played with great intensity and did a lot of the dirty stuff in the middle of the park.

Jamie Mulgrew 7: The skipper ran the show in the middle of the park in the first half – a true inspiration to his team-mates.

Jordan Stewart 6: Was box of tricks all over the pitch, unfortunately he lacked a killer touch at the top end. Picked up a serious injury late on.

Christy Manzinga 6: Was lively and full of running in the first half without getting much change from Watson and Bolger.

SUBSTITUTES: Salam (for M Clarke 79, 5); Donnelly (for McClean 79, 5); A Clarke (for Millar 84, 5). Unused: Walsh, Newberry, Carroll, Archer.