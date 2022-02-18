Larne 2-1 Glentoran: Larne blow title race wide open as boss hails ‘grit and determination’ after big win

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch has praised his side’s “grit, hunger and desire” after blowing the Irish League title race wide open with a 2-1 win over leaders Glentoran at Inver Park.

After a quiet first half, the game burst into life early in the second when a Paddy McClean own goal gave Larne the lead.

Ruaidhri Donnelly came off the bench to level before Lee Lynch did likewise for Larne to win it three minutes from time.

It’s only Glentoran’s second defeat in their 16 Premiership games – Larne also inflicting the other loss at the Oval on New Year’s Day – but it also puts a full stop on Larne’s back-to-back defeats to Linfield and Crusaders.

"We owed a lot of people that performance,” reflected boss Tiernan Lynch.

"We let ourselves and the fans down last week. It was a low week for us and we knew we had to perform tonight. We wanted hunger and desire and to make sure the fans knew we hadn’t given up.

"Thankfully we put that right tonight. I thought we were superb to a man. I’m very much into how we play but that went out the window. We needed pure grit, hunger and desire. If Glentoran were going to get anything tonight, we were going to make sure they worked for it because too many teams have come here and not worked hard enough for their results.”

The result gives Linfield the opportunity to leapfrog their rivals at the top of the table if they can see off Portadown this afternoon while Cliftonville are now only four points behind with a game in hand, their game against Dungannon Swifts postponed last night.

Victors Larne are still 12 points adrift of top spot and down in fourth position, something Lynch is keen to improve on in the longer term.

"We want to be a team that’s going to challenge Glentoran and Linfield,” said the manager, who also confirmed that Tomas Cosgrove will be out for at least two months with ligament damage. “Tonight’s a waste of time if we don’t show the same hunger and desire against Dungannon next week. That’s got to be our baseline. Anything short of that isn’t good enough.”

It’s hard to argue the Invermen didn’t deserve it, having hit the woodwork three times.

The game was a slow burner, with Seanan Clucas’ half-chance the sole action in the opening 15 minutes. The midfielder burst through a pack of players 10 yards outside the box before firing in a low effort which Conor Devlin dealt with comfortably.

As for Larne, it took 25 minutes for them to register their first dangerous moment.

Mark Randall showed good feet to get into the attacking third and he played a one-two with Lee Bonis but, off balance, his shot trickled wide.

Seven minutes before the break, the Glens suffered a blow when Marcus Kane was forced off clutching his groin.

The first half continued to be a cagey affair with both defences giving very little away and the ball being contested in the middle of the park.

Larne should have gone into the half-time break ahead, however, with Bonis going agonisingly close for the home side.

John Herron did well in midfield to feed the ball to Ben Doherty on the left. The former Coleraine man then got past Rhys Marshall and whipped it across the face of goal with the ball bouncing just in front of Bonis, who crashed a header off the crossbar from six yards out.

Two minutes into the second half and Larne did have their lead, with the same two players involved. Doherty was once more fed the ball on the left and got a yard of space to whip in a cross. This time, under pressure from Bonis, defender McClean got his feet in a muddle and steered the ball past Aaron McCarey.

On 53 minutes, Glens boss Mick McDermott made a triple substitution in attacking areas.

Two minutes later, however, Larne should have struck again. The ball broke to Larne skipper Jeff Hughes on the edge of the box but his cushioned volley crashed back off the crossbar. The ball fell to Randall but he stabbed the rebound wide.

After losing left-back Kane to injury, Glentoran were forced into a change at right-back when Rhys Marshall limped off to be replaced by Willy Garrett.

With 18 minutes left, Glentoran found the equaliser. A quickly-taken free-kick set Conor McMenamin away on the left and he found substitute Donnelly, who nodded home from 10 yards.

With nine minutes left, Larne hit the woodwork for the third time. More good work from Doherty on the left saw him rob Robbie Garrett and pull the ball back to Lynch and his loose touch inadvertently set up Herron, who crashed off the bar.

Larne finally did get their noses in front again with three minutes left. Patient build-up on the right saw the ball worked to Andy Scott on the edge of the box. He came inside and slipped the ball to fellow sub Lynch, who took a touch before arrowing the ball into the net.

It’s Lynch’s seventh Premiership goal of the season but his first since early November, not having started a league game since the turn of the year.

"Lee has worked very, very hard,” said his boss. “It’s not easy when you’re not in the team and you’re working hard every day. As a manager, you talk to him about being patient and sometimes they don’t want to hear that. Thankfully Lee has been very patient. I couldn’t ask any more from him and tonight he came and did what he did.”

A minute later Larne could and maybe should have added an insurance goal when the ball broke to Scott inside the area, but McCarey made himself big to smoother the winger’s effort.

Chances continued to come Larne’s way as they kept Glentoran pinned in and Scott went close a minute into stoppage time, this time McCarey at full stretch tipping his effort over from the edge of the box.

The Invermen held on for an important three points.

Larne: Devlin, Balmer, Watson, Sule, Herron, Randall (Lynch 69), McDaid (Scott 69), Doherty (Hale 88), Bolger, Bonis, Hughes

Unused subs: Ferguson, Kelly, Nasseri, Jarvis

Glentoran: McCarey, Kane (Burns 38), Marshall (Garrett 68), Donnelly (O’Connor 53), McDaid (R Donnelly 53), Murray (McCartan 53), McClean, Clucas, Marron, McMenamin, Plum

Unused subs: Cushnie, Glendinning

Referee: Tony Clarke