Larne allow chasing pack to inch closer after being held by Coleraine as Crusaders and Cliftonville win

Three crazy second halves in the Danske Bank Premiership led to a pulsating afternoon of action as Larne failed to reclaim their seven-point lead at the top of the table as they were held by Coleraine.

All three games in the top flight this afternoon were scoreless at half-time, but after the restart at all three of the Coleraine Showgrounds, Seaview and Newry Showgrounds there was no lack of action.

Six goals went in and there was a red card as the Irish League once again delivered in dramatic fashion.

None of the goals came on the Ballycastle Road where leaders Larne moved five points clear at the top but allowed the chasing pack to draw closer once more after being held to a 0-0 draw by Coleraine.

Despite the Bannsiders being reduced to 10 men when Aaron Jarvis was sent-off just after the hour mark, the Inver Reds couldn’t capitalise, bringing second-placed Linfield right back into the mix.

Three goals in six minutes at the Newry Showgrounds saw Cliftonville walk away with the three points from a 2-1 scoreline against Newry City, with Ronan Hale grabbing a double.

The forward struck in the 75th and 81st minutes, either side of Donal Scullion’s equaliser for the home side, to take the Reds just two points behind Linfield in third, with Newry’s fourth loss in a row leaving them seven points ahead of bottom side Portadown, who have played a game less.

And at Seaview, it was a comfortable afternoon for Crusaders even if they left it late against Carrick Rangers as Ross Clarke, Jordan Owens and Declan Caddell wrapped up a 3-0 win on home turf.

That moves Stephen Baxter’s men above Glentoran into fourth, albeit having played a game more, six points back of Linfield, with Carrick missing the chance to leapfrog Glenavon and move up into seventh.

Meanwhile, Ballymena United’s clash against Glenavon has been postponed after the playing surface at the Showgrounds failed a late pitch inspection.

After a deluge of late morning rain in Ballymena, the pitch was deemed unplayable by a 12:45pm inspection, leading the game to be called off.