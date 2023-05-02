Larne and Crusaders stars to battle it out for Ulster Footballer of the Year prize

It will be a battle between Larne and Crusaders to take home the prestigious Ulster Footballer of the Year prize with Inver Park duo Tomas Cosgrove and Leroy Millar joined by Seaview star Philip Lowry on the shortlist.

The greats of the game in Irish League football have been proud to lift the award in the past and for Cosgrove or Millar it would be the icing on the cake of a historic season when both have played inspirational roles in their side’s title success.

Rampaging full-back Cosgrove has captained Tiernan Lynch’s team brilliantly to a first top flight championship for Larne, while Millar, who arrived last summer from Ballymena United, has excelled with a number of superb performances in midfield.

They will face tough competition from another midfielder in the shape of the outstanding Lowry, who has scored a bundle of goals helping Stephen Baxter’s men to the Irish Cup final.

Last year’s winner of the Castlereagh Glentoran Supporters Club Ulster Footballer of the Year award, which is sponsored by Audi Belfast, was Linfield’s Chris Shields.

The ceremony for the 2022/2023 campaign will take place on May 9 at the Audi showroom in Belfast where a number of trophies will be handed out in front of invited guests, with Irish League greats and the media making the difficult decisions on who gets what.

The Championship player of the season will be a tough one to call with Loughgall’s Berat Turker and Ben Murdock up against Adam Salley from Ards.

The shortlist for the Women’s Ulster Footballer of the Year has two names – Joely Andrews from Glentoran and Cliftonville’s Caitlin McGuinness.

There will also be a Young Player of the Season award, a Disability Player of the Year prize and one for Lifetime Achievement honouring someone who has given remarkable service to the sport in Northern Ireland.

Organised by Ken Moody and Bobby Carlisle, the event will be hosted by the latter and Northern Ireland Women’s player Caragh Hamilton, a previous winner of the Women’s prize.