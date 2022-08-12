Larne and Glentoran cancel each other out in opening night stalemate

There were no goals at Inver Park

Larne 0 Glentoran 0

The new Danske Bank Premiership campaign kicked off with a stalemate at Inver Park with Larne and Glentoran cancelling each other out.

In the end, the result was the right one with both sides looking solid, but never really threatening to break the deadlock.

The fixture list threw up an opening encounter between two sides who are hoping to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season – as they have been in the last two campaigns – and both will probably be leave this one unscathed.

The first match of the domestic campaign was a re-run of the one which closed last season, when the two sides met in the European play-off final at the Oval.

The Glens looked to be dusting down their passports in the match when they led 2-0 with 20 minutes to go. However, a four-goal salvo from Ronan Hale, now at Cliftonville, swung the match in Larne’s favour.

This encounter never looked like living up to that six-goal thriller, with both sides looking to feel their way into the season in such a blockbuster opening game.

Both clubs have busy in the summer transfer window to date, and the Invermen gave league debuts to three of the summer signings, with Aaron Donnelly, Leroy Millar and former Glentoran striker Paul O’Neill coming in the starting XI.

Mick McDermott went primarily with the players still at the club from last season, with only ex-Crusaders defender Aidan Wilson and former Glenavon man James Singleton given their debuts.

Larne were quickly into their stride in the first half and were first to threaten, after only four minutes.

Ben Doherty showed good instinct to dispossess Bobby Burns and find time to get his shot away, but Aaron McCarey was equal to it, to turn the danger away for a corner.

Larne continued to shade the opening exchanges, but were unable to find a way of seriously troubling McCarey, bar the early change.

The visitors came into the game more as the first half wore on, but the closest they came was when former Dundalk midfielder Sean Murray knocked the ball clear of the crossbar from a free-kick.

Glentoran could have opened the goalscoring three minutes into the second half – and would have but for a smart save from former Linfield man Rohan Ferguson.

For the first time on the night Jay Donnelly found himself in some space, just inside the Larne penalty area, and looked sure to roll the ball past Ferguson, but the Scotsman got down quickly to his right to palm away the shot.

The next opportunity fell the way of the home side after some patient build-up play on 58 minutes. The home side moved the ball from the right flank across to the left where new recruit Leroy Millar dug out a dangerous cross for Lee Bonis, but the big striker’s header was just a yard off target.

Both sides came into the game missing key defensive personnel. Glentoran were without Paddy McClean after being sent off in that play-off defeat in May.

Larne, meanwhile, had to contend without first choice pairing from last season. Cian Bolger was injured and Kofi Balmer, who completed his move to Premier League side Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Despite this, both defences were on top as the game wore on, looking like one goal for either side would claim victory on opening night.

Both managers made changes in an attempt to turn one point into three in the final quarter of the game, with Ally Roy and Michael O’Connor being introduced for the visitors, while Daniel Kearns replaced Paul O’Neill for the home side.

Despite this, the game finished without either goalkeeper being seriously tested as it ended scoreless.

Larne: Ferguson, Watson, Sule, Randall (’65 Gordon), O’Neill (’73 Kearns), Bonis, Doherty, Donnelly, Millar, Cosgrove, Hughes Subs: McIntyre, Kelly, Scott, Sloan, Lusty Glentoran: McCarey, Kane, Wilson, Burns, Marshall, J Donnelly (’79 Roy), R Donnelly, Singleton, Murray (’79 O’Connor), Crowe (’68 Plum), McMenamin Unused subs: Webber, McCartan, Purkis, Wightman

Referee: Tony Clarke