Larne and Linfield will produce more fireworks in Irish Cup: Tiernan Lynch

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is expecting another “blood and thunder” showdown with Linfield in tomorrow’s Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup sixth round tie at Inver Park.

The sides have met three times this season, with the Invermen currently holding the bragging rights courtesy of a penalty shoot-out victory in the Final of the County Antrim Shield last month.

Before that, Lynch’s men produced one of their most eye-catching performances of the season back in October when they romped to a 4-2 win over the Blues at Windsor Park.

David Healy’s boys, however, reaped a little revenge four weeks later when defender Michael Newberry bagged a late winner at the same venue, so something must give when the teams go head-to-head with an Irish Cup Quarter-Final place up for grabs.

“I think it will be more of the same,” stated a pragmatic Lynch. “It’s two teams who want to play and both want to be in the next round of the Irish Cup. There will be plenty of commitment and blood and thunder.

“It will be another tough, tough game. It’s going to have the spice of a knockout Cup tie — two good teams going head-to-head. We’ve had a lot of good encounters over the years, and this will be no different.”

Both sides, of course, are also battling it out at the top of the Irish League table, Larne only three points adrift of leaders Cliftonville and the Blues only one point further behind in third.

Bullish Lynch insists he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“At Larne we don’t make any apologies or shy away from the fact that we want to win trophies,” he added. “We want to be successful and sit at that top table. In order to do that you have to come into these games and come out the other end of them. We’ve won the Shield for the past three years, but we just don’t want to be known for that.

“I want to say it’s great and exciting (the quest for the title), but it’s not so great and exciting when you’re a manager. You want to run away with it but that’s never going to be the case in this League, there are so many good teams and good managers.

“For the neutral, though, I’m sure it’s really exciting.”

Lynch completed a final piece of transfer business before the window closed last week by snapping up much-travelled striker Andy Ryan.

The 28-year-old former Hamilton Accies man made his debut in the scoreless draw against Larne on Sunday.

Lynch added: “I thought Andy did really well. The only thing that let him down was not getting his name on the score sheet.

“He’s a good player; he’s clever and he will score goals.”

Lynch was disappointed with the outcome on a difficult surface at Newry.

“It was hugely frustrating,” he went on. “You can’t knock the players for their effort, endeavour or work ethic, but you must take those chances. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that.

“We weren’t expecting anything different; we didn’t think for one second Newry were going to lie down and let us walk balls into the net.

“It’s hard to be critical of the players, the one area we needed to get so much better in was in front of goal. I don’t remember Newry having a clear-cut chance, but that means nothing unless we do it at the other end.

“That’s kind of been the story over the last couple of weeks. Our process is right, we’re getting in those areas and creating chances, we just haven’t been scoring.

“As I said last week, I’ve no doubt we’ll find those goals again and we’ll hit that form we need to stay in and around the mix. Hopefully we can get it right against Linfield.”

Albert Watson, meanwhile, will become Larne’s full-time Under-16 head coach at the end of the season.