Larne are in mood for more glory after last year’s title joy, insists skipper Tomas Cosgrove

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch and skipper Tomas Cosgrove insist the club are hungry to make more history after lifting a first Premiership title this year.

Life has just got tougher for the Invermen with top flight rivals queuing up to shoot them down.

Cosgrove was the first Larne skipper to lift the Gibson Cup amid jubilant scenes back in April.

And the club’s title defence begins at home to Dungannon Swifts in front of the Sky Sports cameras tonight (7.45pm).

A special bit of Irish League history was achieved when Larne celebrated the first title in their 134-year history but that’s water under the bridge now and the players and management must prove themselves again.

Linfield and Glentoran will be looking to dislodge Larne from the summit while Crusaders, Cliftonville and Coleraine also hope to put up a title fight.

As champions, Lynch’s men have set the standard and over the course of this 38-game season they must prove they still have the quality and hunger to look down on the rest.

Cosgrove accepts that the players’ mentality and character will be tested like never before.

“I’ve always been told since I was a young boy that you are only as good as your last game,” said the former Cliftonville man.

“That’s how people remember you. It doesn’t matter what you did last season, if you are not good enough this season you will be dropped and someone else will come in and take your place.

“When you are on top you strengthen and the players we have brought in will compete for places and if someone is not having a good game they will be taken out.

“I think that is a good thing, it’s healthy for the squad.

“The League is getting better every year and I feel we have always had a target on our backs because of our project and the work we are doing.

“Everyone wants to get one over on Larne and all the top six sides want to finish as champions.”

Larne secured a hat-trick of County Antrim Shield triumphs, but the championship success was a special milestone in the club’s journey.

One of the features of Larne’s progress has been their impressive recruitment which continued at pace over the summer.

Ali Omar and Craig Farqhuar have joined from Torquay United and Ballymena United respectively while Levi Ives made the switch from Solitude.

Full back Jaziel Orozco has arrived from Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer, with Aidan Dowling joining from Blackburn Rovers to give Rohan Ferguson competition between the sticks.

Teenager Corey Smith was signed from Dungannon Swifts and former Newcastle United youngster Isaac Westendorf enhances Lynch’s attacking options.

Fuad Sule’s exit was a significant blow but there is still sufficient quality in the Larne squad to challenge at the top again.

Lynch knows his side need to raise their game to an even higher level to remain successful.

“We know we have a big target on our back after what happened last season,” said the former Glentoran coach.

“We are the champions, everyone will want to beat us. But we know we must be better than we were last year — and we must be up for that challenge.

“Most teams have strengthened, including ourselves. It will be another massive challenge. Crusaders were hugely unlucky in their European game against Rosenborg in midweek — and they are a top side. It just shows the quality there is in our League.”

Popular midfielder Grant Hutchinson has returned to Stangmore Park ahead of the League campaign.

Hutchinson was a member of the Swifts’ 2018 League Cup winning squad and is hungry to get going again after a break from the Irish League.

“It feels great to be back – almost like I’ve never been away,” he said. “The opportunity to come back and work with Rodney was very hard to say no to and I appreciate the effort he made to bring me back.

“Like everyone I’m looking forward to the season getting started, pre-season has been positive overall but nothing beats the feeling of competitive football. For me personally, my focus for now is getting myself fully fit and into the team.”

McAree is thrilled to be reunited with the Fermanagh man, adding: “I’m over the moon to bring Grant back to Dungannon Swifts.

‘Hutchy’ has been training with us through pre-season and we’re delighted to have him on board. He is someone who I admire massively as a player and someone I always wanted to work with again.

“With not playing for a while it’ll take time for his body to get used to the demands of Irish League football but he’s getting closer and closer and the wait will be worth it, I’m sure of that.”

McAree, who has confirmed Chris Hegarty as his captain, left Glentoran to return to Dungannon Swifts and a very different challenge.

“The league table doesn’t lie,” he added. “Larne were the best team last year and they won the league.

“Dungannon unfortunately conceded a lot of goals last season and didn’t score enough.

“When you do that you give yourself a mountain to climb. We have to address that and do our best to set our stall out and have a system of play.

“We have to give the teams we play the respect they deserve, because if we don’t we’re going to continue to concede goals and we can’t afford to do that.

“Our opening fixtures are tough but we just have to give it our best shot and go into those games with the right belief and attitude.”