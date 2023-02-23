Larne aren’t paying attention to lead at Irish League summit: Tiernan Lynch

Larne may have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership but the one person not interested is the east Antrim side’s manager.

Tiernan Lynch refused all offers to talk about the leaders’ position in the League table after their 3-0 victory over Ballymena United on Tuesday and insisted their only thought now was on their next game against Carrick Rangers on Saturday.

“(The lead) is not something I’m going to get dragged into or talk about. It’s not what motivates us, it’s one game at a time and we don’t get caught up with points and tallies, it’s all about the processes and doing the right things at the right time and if we do that, and continue to do that, we will be okay,” said Lynch.

Goals from strike duo Lee Bonis and Andrew Ryan sandwiched an unfortunate own goal by Ryan Waide as Larne, after what Lynch described as a “nervy start”, controlled the last hour of the game in impressive style.

“We were a wee step off it for the first 25 minutes but after the first goal we definitely settled, were back on the front foot and I thought we were outstanding,” he said. “We needed to be professional and we work hard to keep clean sheets and that gives us the platform to go on and achieve wins and three points and that’s what we did.”

Lynch was able to empty his bench after the third goal put Larne out of sight and the boss paid tribute to the squad.

“If you are going to achieve anything you are not going to do it with 11 players, it’s all about squads and at this time of the year there are injuries and suspensions,” he added.

“We’d a little bit of sickness going about the squad this week. Shaunie Want wasn’t available, Fuad Sule was 50-50, but we’ve strength in depth and quality off the bench and when called upon they have been superb for us.”

In contrast to Larne’s now eight-match unbeaten run, David Jeffrey is still searching for the winning solution, having to go back to January 14 for Ballymena’s last League victory. But he has called for a dose of reality.

“Sometimes you just have to say you were playing against a very good side. They are six points clear at the top of the table, that was a very good Larne side,” said the United boss.

“But I can only praise my players, they gave everything they had to give.

“We started the game tremendously well, similar to the Glentoran game (last Friday) and the first goal, dare I say, was possibly against the run of play, although it was an excellent finish.

“The goal just 58 seconds into the second-half, off Ryan Waide’s head for an own goal, was, after having everyone pumped up at half-time, a real body blow, a kick in the teeth. The players, though, didn’t give up and were trying to get something back when we were caught out with a third goal.

“But all you can ask from your players is that they give everything so there were no harsh words, they kept going right to the end.”

Jeffrey also used his full complement of five substitutes but that was more of necessity than design.

“Josh Kelly came off with a groin strain, he probably should have come off 20 minutes earlier but such is his courage that he wanted to keep going until I said, ‘Enough is enough’,” he said.

“I also tried to effect change by putting on Kenny Kane and Jordan Gibson up front because I didn’t see us creating anything more.

“But the bright thing for me was Craig Farquhar, 19 years of age, making his debut. It probably wasn’t the most enjoyable for him but I thought he did very well and that’s what we have to do, bring young boys through and blood them.”