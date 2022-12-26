Larne boss Tiernan Lynch left to rue lack of clinical edge as Carrick Rangers earn point at league leaders

Larne 0 Carrick Rangers 0

Tiernan Lynch was disappointed that his Larne team could not break down a stern Carrick defence

Tiernan Lynch admits he had mixed feelings after seeing his Larne side pass up the chance to move five points clear at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

A tame 0-0 draw with derby rivals Carrick Rangers allowed the hosts to move three points ahead of the chasing pack.

It was a game in which the Inver Park outfit failed to really get going in, and having come up against a resolute Carrick side, the game petered out to a scoreless draw.

Inver Reds boss Lynch admitted his side didn’t do enough to earn the points, which would have given them extra breathing space at the top.

“We’re frustrated and disappointed, because we feel we should be five points clear,” Lynch said.

“You have to give credit to Carrick for the job they did on us, albeit it wasn’t pretty to watch but it was about getting something from the game.

“We didn’t do enough to break them down and get the goals we needed to, so that’s the frustration.

“We know we have to get used to scenarios like this however, this won’t be the last team who will come here and make things difficult for us.”

Larne came into the late kick-off with their title opponents having already been in action, knowing that victory would take them further clear of the chasing pack.

The home side were a bit too pedestrian early on. Carrick were content to let their hosts have the ball in deep areas and the league leaders showed few signs of being able to break down a compact Rangers system.

Indeed, it was Carrick who drew the first save from Rohan Ferguson in the opening quarter of the game, when Ben Tilney’s effort from a tight angle outside the box forced the Scottish goalkeeper into action.

Larne’s first attempt came on 34 minutes, as Lee Bonis turned well just outside the box and fired a low effort just wide of Ross Glendinning’s right-hand post.

Seven minutes before the break, Carrick almost broke the deadlock when Kyle Cherry’s corner from the right wasn’t dealt with and Reece Glendinning scooped an effort onto the top of the crossbar.

Larne were brighter at the start of the second period, and Aaron Donnelly came within a whisker of grabbing his first goal for the club.

His surging run ended with a shot from just inside the box that Ross Glendinning appeared to turn onto the post, though referee Tony Clarke awarded a goal kick.

The Invermen were still struggling to really threaten Carrick’s goal, however, and their next attempt was a Bonis header from Shea Gordon’s supply which was placed off-target.

Bonis was similarly just wide from a rasping free-kick with 15 minutes remaining, as Larne tried to engineer a breakthrough.

Larne continued to labour for the remainder of the match, but in truth Ross Glendinning was never called into serious action.

Despite this, they could have won the game right at the death when their clearest opening came in the fourth minute of stoppage time, as Tomas Cosgrove headed just over the bar from eight yards out.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Sule, O’Neill, Bonis, Doherty, Donnelly, Gordon (Sloan, 60), Bolger, Millar, Cosgrove.

Unused subs: McIntyre, Kelly, Watson, Kearns, Scott, Lusty.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe, Stewart, Gordon, Cushley, Gawne (McKiernan, 90), Kelly (Surgenor, 85), Cherry (Kalla, 77), Reece Glendinning, Tilney, Anderson.

Unused Subs: Hogg, Buchannan-Rolleston, Gillen, Andrews.

Referee: Tony Clarke