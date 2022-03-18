Larne boss Tiernan Lynch urges his side to rediscover killer touch as race for Europe gathers pace

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch insists he’ll not be reaching for the panic button, even though his boys have once again been muscled out of a title challenge by Belfast’s ‘big three’.

Bankrolled by Purplebricks co-founder Kenny Bruce, the Inver Park club have made gigantic strides on and off the pitch, but have merely two County Antrim Shield triumphs and an Irish Cup final appearance to reflect on since the takeover in 2018.

With the Danske Bank Premiership campaign now on the home straight, Lynch’s team find themselves a whopping 16 points adrift of table-topping Linfield.

And, having been dumped out of the Irish Cup in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at Ballymena United a fortnight ago, Larne’s only route to European football now rests with the end-of-season play-offs.

They were even nudged off fourth place in the table — which guarantees home advantage for the semi-final — by Crusaders in midweek with two games remaining prior to the split.

Although Larne haven’t won in the league since seeing off Dungannon Swifts on February 26, Lynch believes in his players, but admits they must develop a ruthless streak if they want to make an impression on the Premiership’s big boys.

“If we want to go where we need to go, we need to be more clinical,” he said.

“That will be the difference in terms of turning one point into three over the remaining few games.

“The only area we let ourselves down is in front of goal, so that must change, especially with the European play-off up ahead.

“Our confidence is low at the moment.

“What we now need to do is steady ourselves, don’t hit any panic button and keep working hard on the training ground.

“We all believe in ourselves. We need to keep getting around each other and backing each other.

“I’ve no doubt this group of players will fix the predicament we are in at the minute.”

Larne have had a 10-day rest since their last game when they conceded an injury-time equaliser at home to Glenavon which compounded their misery.

That followed on from a shattering Irish Cup loss at Ballymena when they squandered a two-lead before losing in a dramatic penalty shootout.

“We were hit with three sucker punches in a row,” explained Lynch.

“We were winning against Coleraine and we conceded late on; we were winning against Ballymena and conceded stupid goals and it happened again against Glenavon.

“In all three matches we had the opportunities to put those games to bed but we didn’t.

“When things like that go against you, your confidence is low and you begin to question yourself. I think that’s where we are at the moment.

“For me, there was only one game when we let ourselves down and that was against Ballymena, there is no question about that.

“I’m not going to make any excuse about that performance — we let ourselves down badly, but to a man, we were superb against Coleraine and it was the same against Glenavon.

“We should have won the (Glenavon) game by a margin of three or four goals, but we didn’t take our chances. We weren’t clinical and we were punished for it.

“The players worked their socks off, so I’m not going to be critical of them.

“Yes, people were disappointed and frustrated with the result, but those players gave their all.”

Larne now face another acid test when they make the short trip to the Loughview Leisure Arena to face erratic Carrick Rangers in this evening’s East Antrim derby.

The Gers are just three points above the relegation zone but Lynch insists his men will focus on themselves.

“The players are their own biggest critics,” he added.

“I can never question their effort and commitment. Carrick have had some good results, but they have lost their way a little bit recently and find themselves dragged into a bit of a relegation battle.

“It’s never an easy venue to visit, but we will focus on ourselves and our strengths.

“Perhaps we have lacked a little bit of game management in certain games, but it’s not the time to be critical of the players.

“I can say we are not getting the rub of the green, but that will be seen as me making excuses. We haven’t been clinical — that’s the bottom line.”