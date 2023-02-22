Larne can go all the way and claim first Premiership title, says Curtis Allen

Experienced Irish League striker Curtis Allen has backed Larne to make history and win the club’s first ever top flight title.

Former Linfield and Glentoran ace Allen, who won two titles at Windsor Park, says the Invermen can finish the job after opening up a six points lead at the summit.

The chasing pack of Cliftonville, Linfield, Crusaders, Coleraine and Glentoran are not raising the white flag but Larne, who made it four League wins on the spin with a 3-0 victory at Ballymena United on Tuesday night, are in a strong position with nine games remaining.

Former Inverness and Coleraine striker Allen believes Tiernan Lynch’s men, who are on an eight-game unbeaten run in the Premiership, can hold their nerve and finish the job.

“It’s a close race but I have an inkling for Larne winning it, they have gone about their business really well,” argued Carrick Rangers frontman Allen who turned 35 yesterday.

“Last season they perhaps got ahead of themselves and fell away but they have learned from that.

“You don’t hear title talk from them, they are focused and staying under the radar which is what you need to do.

“I have a feeling they will do it with the squad they have. They are scoring goals and not conceding too many.

“They have recruited well, Lee Bonis and Paul O’Neill can get the goals and big Leroy Millar has chipped in with goals. You don’t see them struggling to score. The post split games will be huge tests but they will thrive under the pressure and use the experience they have gained to put enough points on the board to win it.

“Larne are looking strong and I don’t see anyone catching them.”

Allen has had surgery on his injured ankle and after agreeing a contract extension at Carrick Rangers, he is hoping to make a pre-season return in the summer.

Meanwhile, Carrick boss Stuart King has signed a new contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 41-year-old, who took charge of the ‘Gers in June 2021, said: “I am delighted to have committed myself to the club. I am a loyal guy and the club has been nothing but good to my family and I during my time here. I was given a chance when appointed and I think I have repaid that and now it is time for us all to push on. It is a big credit to my staff and family, too, who look after me and are instrumental in what I do.”