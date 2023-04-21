Larne chief: I’m so glad I resisted the temptation to sack Tiernan

Danske Bank Premiership

Larne kingpin Kenny Bruce has spoken of his pride after refusing to follow the usual football narrative and sack manager Tiernan Lynch following the club’s European disaster last summer.

Former Glentoran coach Lynch admitted he questioned his own managerial powers after a toothless Larne crashed to a surprise 1-0 aggregate loss to St Joseph’s of Gibraltar in the Europa Conference League in July.

Larne’s title challenge last season had wilted and some fans were calling for a change in the dugout in the run up to the European play-off final against Glentoran which the Invermen won following a spirited fightback at the BetMclean Oval.

The defeat to St Joseph’s sparked more doom and gloom but Bruce held his nerve, allowing Lynch and his men to steady the ship, win a third consecutive County Antrim Shield and clinch the first Irish Premiership title in the club’s 134-year history.

Bruce, who could have put his faith in a coach with a higher profile, said he tapped into business knowledge and found the patience needed to allow the Larne bandwagon to rumble on.

“The big thing for me is I was inexperienced in the football world six years ago,” said Bruce who will be at Inver Park tonight to watch Larne lift the Gibson Cup. “I tried to apply some of the principles that I have learned in business and, having worked with my brother (Michael) and a number of really key successful people, I analysed how they led people in the business world.

“One of the biggest things of all was trying to create an environment where the manager can grow in the job.

“The reality is every human being and leader is capable of making a mistake. What happens in football is that when a substantial mistake is made, like a defeat to St Joseph’s in the first round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers, some clubs could relieve a manager from their duties.

“We, as a board, have tried to encourage Tiernan to reflect while he’s in the job when things aren’t going well. As soon as we dismiss a manager and he reflects on the experience, the only people who benefit from that are the club he goes to in the future.

“We believe if we encourage Tiernan to reflect while he’s doing the job, he is only going to get better and better which means that our club will continue to flourish.

“We have created those moments where Tiernan has deeply reflected and made changes that makes him a much more rounded manager and people person today. We have done that as a team of people and that has paid off significantly for us.”