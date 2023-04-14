Larne claim first ever Danske Bank Premiership title after victory over Crusaders

Larne are celebrating in style after a 2-0 win at Crusaders secured the first top flight title in their 134-year history.

The club’s finest hour is the latest significant achievement in the Kenny Bruce era after the wealthy businessman took over the then-Championship outfit in September 2017.

Bruce has invested more than £5million into the club and that financial backing has helped transform the Invermen’s fortunes.

Promotion to the top flight came in 2019, followed by European football for the first time in 2021.

A full-time set-up, including a scholarship programme and Academy of Sport facility, reflect the progress made and while three consecutive County Antrim Shield wins command respect, a first title success for the club is a special bit of Irish League history.

Larne only needed a point at Seaview to become champions but they grasped all three with a 2-0 victory.

Andy Ryan’s 12th minute opener settled nerves and the home side’s hopes of a fight back were dented when Billy Joe Burns was shown a straight red card for throwing the ball at Shaun Want after the whistle had blown for a foul committed by Philip Lowry.

The suspension could rule Burns out of the Irish Cup Final, however Crusaders are likely to appeal.

Lee Bonis’ 15th league goal of the season on 62 minutes then got the title winning party in full swing.

It was yet another clean sheet for the Invermen, who have only leaked 18 goals in 36 league games, and it was only Crusaders’ second loss at home in the league this season.

While Linfield have been denied a fifth straight Gibson Cup success, Larne have been a formidable force, difficult to penetrate and ruthless in attack.

Their Irish Cup Semi-Final loss to Ballymena United hurt, but they responded in style with wins over Glentoran, Cliftonville and Crusaders to get across the line first and make history.

Sky Blues manager David Jeffrey, who steered Linfield to nine Gibson Cup triumphs, said: “I don’t think I’ve seen a team as well prepared to win a title.

“The champions are the best team in the league. It’s the trophy you want more than any other.

“Tiernan (Lynch) had a vision and a dream before Kenny (Bruce) came to the club and they will be delighted the club has now made history.”