Larne clash could be huge for Derry City in relegation fight, says boss Paul Dixon

Derry City Women manager Paul Dixon isn’t ducking away from the size of the task as he battles to avoid a fourth successive bottom finish in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership.

With the threat of relegation now on the agenda after a period of expansion in the League, Dixon admits that the Brandywell clash (7.45pm kick-off) with Larne Women is ‘massive’ as both fight to steer clear of the drop.

While neither team has managed to register a point after six games of the season victory either way tonight would bring the victors level with Ballymena United Women and just a point away from Mid Ulster Ladies and suddenly create an interesting fight at the foot of the table.

“If the season was to finish tomorrow night then this is a relegation decider,” said Dixon.

“We know that there is more of a process involved behind the scenes so we’re not going to beat ourselves up over any individual game over the season.

“At the same time it is a massive game and I am sure that Larne are going to come and have a go, but we feel that if we do everything that is within our power then we are very capable of getting a result.”

After starting and finishing last season with a caretaker manager in charge either side of Ryan McConville being in charge for just eight games Derry have craved continuity and a clear culture for some time.

After tempting former captain Shannon Dunne back to the club after collecting League and Irish Cup medals with Glentoran Women Dixon is working hard to implement a culture off the pitch that will see the team thrive on it and secure their Premiership safety,

“The big thing that we are doing is attaching more accountability to every player,” Dixon explained.

“There is no such thing now as missing training or going 50 per cent, you are all in or you’re out.

“That might mean we lose players along the way if their attitude maybe doesn’t fit with our culture, but for us if we want to get players of the quality of Shannon Dunne into the squad then we are asking them to give a bit more.

“We are putting a lot of things in place off the pitch and we are trying to add more professionalism to the behind the scenes stuff so that they feel that bit more professional. We want them to act like professionals so we have to make them feel like professionals.”