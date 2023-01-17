Larne complete a hat-trick of County Antrim Shield victories but final is overshadowed by serious injury to Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh

Larne 0 Linfield 0 (Larne won the penalty shootout 4-3)

Larne celebrate their third County Antrim Shield success in as many seasons.

Substitute Mark Randall hit the decisive goal in a dramatic penalty shootout to help Larne rack up a fabulous County Antrim Shield hat-trick at a bouncing Seaview - but it was night that ended in tragedy for Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh.

The game was halted for a 10-minute period right at the finish as the 20-year-old received treatment from both sets of medial teams for what appeared to be a serious head injury before being rushed off to hospital.

It was a night of drama on the Shore Road. The Blues had to play for over an hour with only 10 men after Kyle McClean was dismissed. But it got worse because manager David Healy and his assistant were also sent from the dugout.

Lynch’s boys have formed a real romance with the trophy in recent seasons. They haven’t lost in the competition since October 2019, when narrowly beaten in at quarter-final tie at Glentoran.

They lifted it for the first time in the club’s history back in 2021, beating the Glens on a penalty shootout and, they enjoyed the occasion so much they returned last season, defeating the Blues courtesy of a Tomas Cosgrove goal.

Larne became the first team to complete a hat-trick of Shield wins since Linfield’s treble back in 2004-06.

Tomas Cosgrove, Paul O’Neill, Jeff Hughes and Randall all on the mark from the spot for Larne - Leroy Millar had his effort saved.

Linfield replied through Chris Shields, Chris McKee and substitute goalkeeper Chris Johns, but Andy Clarke and Michael Newberry fluffed their lines.

Lynch made only one change to the team that won at Glentoran at the weekend – a result that cost manager Mick McDermott’s his job at the East Belfast club – handing Joe Thomson a starting debut since joining from Derry City in place of the injured Shaun Want.

After his team scored six goals against Glenavon at the weekend, Healy decided to stick with the 10 outfield players, but he replaced goalkeeper Johns with Walsh.

It was a feisty affair at Seaview

After the early bout of sparring, it was Larne who began asking questions of the Blues defence.

The powerful Fuad Sule sent Millar hurtling down the left and, when he drilled in a low cross, Linfield defender Matthew Clarke showed a cool head to calm things down at the back post.

Seconds later, the Invermen broke menacingly down the other flank with Shea Gordon delivering the telling cross that head headed clear by Daniel Finlayson. When the ball broke to Lee Bonis, he attempted an audacious volley that was headed just wide by Millar.

The Blues were finding it difficult coping with conditions and Larne’s domination. Gordon tried his luck with a stinging low drive from the edge of the box that fizzed just wide, much to the relief of Walsh.

It was 100 mile an hour stuff at times with the ball zipping off the tricky surface.

But the game erupted for all on the wrong reasons just on the half-hour when McClean was dismissed. He dived into a tackle on Millar, which led to a free-for-all with most of the players becoming involved in a brawl along with the entourage from both dugouts.

When the dust settled, referee Shane Andrews flashed a red card in the midfielder’s direction with Chris Shields and Cain Bolger cautioned for their part in the incident.

Referee Shane Andrews red carded both Linfield manager David Healy and his assistant Ross Oliver.

It got worse for the Blues because assistant manager Ross Oliver couldn’t contain his frustration which led to the Comber official again pulling out the red card.

Larne were right out of luck four minutes before half-time. Impressive new boys Micheal Glynn, snapped up from Derry City, whipped in a corner kick from the left that was met by the towering Millar at the back post, but his thumping header flicked off the top of the crossbar.

Healy decided to sacrifice the ineffective Eetu Vertainen at the interval, for Conor Pepper, in a bid to inject new life into his side.

But the red cards kept coming and, this time it was Healy who took the walk of shame. The Linfield boss attempted to retrieve the ball, but he unwittingly stepped over the line on to the pitch.

Again, referee Andrews couldn’t wait to get out the card and the former Northern Ireland striker was sent to the stand for the rest of the game. Harsh to say the least!

The Blues had a little sniff of goal just on the hour. Joel Cooper was hauled down by Aaron Donnelly, and when Matthew Clarke whipped in the free kick from the right, Finlayson just failed to make a connection.

But it was the 11 men who were probing and prodding for the breakthrough. Substitute Mark Randal and Tomas Cosgrove combined on the right to create a chance for Millar, who could only head at Walsh.

But the Linfield shot-stopper was called into serious action nine minutes from time when he superbly pawed a Glynn pile-driver around the post following a cross from substitute Thomas Maguire.

Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh injured himself making a heroic challenge on Larne's Thomas Maguire

Larne should have son it with seven minutes left. Maguire again charged forward before crossing for Paul O’Neill, who shamefully headed over the top from point blank range.

And, as the clock ticked down, Cain Bolger got on the end of a Glynn corner kick, but Walsh again managed to save on the line.

But the game ended with that horrific injury to Walsh, after clashing with Maguire. The goalkeeper was stretchered off after a lengthy period of treatment by both sets of medical teams. Both sides were also taken off the pitch before the drama of penalties.

LARNE: Ferguson, Sule (Hughes 88), O’Neill, Bonis, A Donnelly, Gordon (Maguire 71), Bolger, Thomson (Randall 64), Millar, Glynn, Cosgrove.

Unused subs: Pardington, Kelly, Watson, Banda.

LINFIELD: Walsh (Johns 93), Roscoe, Newberry, Shields, McClean, Cooper (McKee 78), M clarke, Finlayson, Mulgrew, Vertainen (Pepper 46), A Clarke.

Unused subs: Hall, Devine, Haygarth, Palmer.

REFEREE: Shane Andrews.

Man of the match: Fuad Sule.

Match rating: 6/10