Larne continue Co Antrim Shield dominance by edging out Linfield to reach Quarter-Finals

Linfield 0 Larne 1

Substitute Joe Thomson hit a second half winner against Linfield at Windsor Park to maintain Larne’s romance with the County Antrim Shield.

It’s been an astonishing journey – Tiernan Lynch’s boys have lifted the giant trophy for the past three years. In fact, their last defeat in this tournament was way back in 2019 when they lost at the Quarter-Final stage to Glentoran.

Under the watch of club owner Kenny Bruce, who has invested heavily in the club, the Inver men did it again courtesy of that Thomson strike, who was on the pitch merely four minutes.

Although the teams had contested the previous two Finals, both managers opted to tinker with their respective squads with eyes on important League fixtures further down the line – they both face each other again in a vital League encounter on Friday September 15.

Blues boss David Healy totally revamped the team that enjoyed a 3-1 League triumph at Coleraine on Saturday, with defensive pair Daniel Finlayson and Michael Newberry the only survivors.

It meant there was a debut for new defender Euan East, brought in from Queen of the South in the January transfer window.

Fresh from the 4-0 hammering of Newry City, Larne chief Tiernan Lynch also decided to freshen things up by handing debuts to Kieran Lloyd – on loan until the end of the season from Wigan Athletic – and Sean Graham, snapped up last week from Ballymena United.

Defender Shaun Want returned from injury, with Daniel Kearns given a rare start – the former Linfield man captained the side. Tomas Cosgrove, Micheal Glynn and Craig Farquahar failed to make the squad, while Leroy Millar was only on the bench, along with Andy Ryan and Thomson.

It was the Blues who threatened first with Fitzpatrick sending Josh Archer into the box. He pulled the ball back to Ryan McKay, but he could only shoot across the face of goal.

It was tame stuff from both sides after that, both happy to concede possession and get men behind the ball. Levi Ives did pick out Paul O’Neill with a peach of a pass on 20 minutes and the striker’s first touch was exquisite, but his shot bounced off Finlayson and looped into the gloves of David Walsh.

The Blues retaliated immediately, Newberry’s delicious 40-yard pass sending Max Haygarth free on the right and, after cutting inside Aaron Donnelly, he tested Rohan Ferguson with a stinging low shot that the goalkeeper did well to hang on to.

Healy’s boys had another sniff eight minutes from the interval when Newberry climbed highest to meet a Haygarth corner kick, but his effort flashed wide.

Within seconds Larne new boy Lloyd tried his luck from the edge of the box at the other end only to see his shot saved by Walsh.

Linfield missed a great chance five minutes after the restart. Substitute Aodhan Doherty whipped in a corner from the right that looked destined for the head of East, but somehow the big defender failed to make contact.

Seconds later Darragh McBrien fired in a low shot, that had Ferguson at full stretch, but the ball fizzed inches wide – better stuff from Healy’s team.

The fans were howling for a penalty kick just before the hour when impressive Doherty went down under a challenge from Ives inside the box, but referee Tony Clarke wasn’t impressed.

It was the visitors who broke the deadlock with 21 minutes remaining. O’Neill managed to spring the Linfield backline who were looking for an offside flag following a wonder pass from Jaziel Orozco and, when he rolled the ball across the box, Thomson was there to slide home.

Substitute Millar almost put the icing in the cake in the final minute, but his goal-bound shot was superbly saved at the base of the post by Walsh.

LINFIELD: Walsh, Finlayson, East, Newberry, McKay, Archer, Fallon (Shields 63), Haygarth (Doherty 46), Fitzpatrick (Chapman 75), Annett (Graham 75), McBrien (O’Neill 75).

Unused subs: Johns, Clarke.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want (Millar 46), A Donnelly, Kearns (Thomson 65), O’Neill, Allan (Ryan 65), Ives, Lloyd, Graham (Smith 85), Sloan, Orozco.

Unused subs: Dowling, McCart, C Donnelly.

Referee: Tony Clarke

Man of the match: Aaron Donnelly

Match rating: 7/10