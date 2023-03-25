Larne doing whatever it takes to edge closer to title glory, says hotshot Andy Ryan

Andy Ryan and Leroy Millar will hope to take Larne one step closer to history against Coleraine — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Hotshot Andy Ryan insists Larne will adopt a siege mentality as they chase down an historic first Danske Bank Premiership success.

Tiernan Lynch’s boys unbeaten in 15 games, dating back to January 2 — have been the outstanding team this season and are now merely six games away from bringing the Gibson Cup to Inver Park.

Since joining the East Antrim club in January, Scottish striker Ryan has played a pivotal part – he has scored six goals in the last seven games — as the team inches towards the holy grail.

They can harden their challenge by pocketing another three points in Saturday’s clash against Coleraine at the Ballycastle Road Showgrounds — and Ryan insists they are ready for the final push.

“I haven’t played Coleraine since I got here but the boys have told me it is a tough place to go, and we know we’ll have to play well,” said the former Hamilton Accies man.

“They are a good side, and we’ll have to be at our best to get something from the game.

“It’s the mentality of this team to keep going and it doesn’t matter when you score as long as you win the game.

“We said before the game last week (against Ballymena United) you could score in the first five minutes or just after half-time or the end, the key is not to get frustrated.

“The mindset of this team is to keep going and we’ll always back ourselves to get goals.

“There is a lot of noise about us but that’s all coming from outside. Although it’s an old cliche, it is one game at a time, and we can’t get complacent.

“In the time I’ve been here there has certainly been no sign of anyone getting complacent.

“We had five days off a few weeks ago and it was good to be able to switch off. And that’s a credit to the coaching staff. I was able to go back and see my family and my son.

“Those five days were good to recharge the batteries because there have been a lot of games, but February was brilliant for us, and we just have to keep those standards high.”

Ryan believes his team now have all the attributes to get them over the finish line — they have learnt to win ugly.

“Some of these games aren’t pretty but it’s just about trying to get a win and moving onto the next one,” he added.

“There are things we can improve on to make the games easier for us and that is taking more of the chances we are creating. But all that matters at this stage of the season is getting the three points and moving on.”

Ryan also reckons he made the right move by joining the Invermen in mid-winter.

“It was a good time to come into the club,” he went on.

“Obviously with us pushing to try to win the League for the first time there is pressure, but it’s good pressure.

“We want to be at the top of the League and that’s where we aimed for.

“With that comes pressure, but we have always been ready for that and games like the Ballymena one last Friday can be very difficult, but we came out with three points.

“When I came into the club in January it can be a difficult time to arrive because the team have had half a season to gel, so I’ve had to work hard, and I’ve got my place and kept it.

“But I know I have to stay on my toes because there are people who are ready to take my place and it’s good to have that healthy competition.

“It also helps that there are three other Scottish lads here and the settling in process was made a lot easier because I knew the guys before I came here.

“I’ve said numerous times that I’m really enjoying it here. As soon as I came in and got the first goal, everything seems to be going for me. If I score and the team doesn’t win, it doesn’t really mean much, but it’s good that I’m scoring, and the team is winning.”