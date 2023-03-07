Larne edge towards Gibson Cup glory as nerve-shredding Linfield clash ends goalless

Larne 0 Linfield 0

Tiernan Lynch’s Larne are still in pole position to lift the Danske Bank Premiership crown for the first time in the club’s history following this nerve-jingling scoreless draw with champions Linfield at a bouncing Inver Park.

The result means Lynch’s men are still seven points clear of the Blues and third placed Cliftonville. The record-breaking finish line is now coming into focus.

It was a game David Healy’s boys surely needed to win to have any chance of bringing the Gibson Cup back to Windsor Park for the fifth successive season – it is rapidly disappearing over the horizon.

But what a fairytale it is for Larne since the takeover by Kenny Bruce back in 2017. Although they’ve enjoyed back-to-back County Antrim Shield wins, Lynch and ambitious chairman Gareth Clements had only one goal – a major trophy. They are almost there...

They are closing in on a unique treble trophy haul, with the Antrim Shield in the Boardroom; the title within touching distance and an Irish Cup semi-final against Ballymena United looming.

A testament to the Larne’s consistency is the fact that Lynch’s boys haven’t lost since January 2 when they were beaten by Cliftonville at Solitude. They approached this fixture unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions.

Lynch made three changes to the team that won in the Irish Cup at Harland and Wolff Welders on Friday night. While star striker Lee Bonis suspended, Leroy Millar, Fuad Sule and Cian Bolger were handed starting shirts.

The Blues had the weekend off, but Healy made only one alteration to the side that beat Coleraine last time out, Ben Hall taking over from Sam Roscoe in defence.

The home team made their intentions known from the start with new boy Micheal Glynn sweeping in a cross from the left that was met by Paul O’Neill, but Chris Johns was alert to the situation.

Leroy Millar then found himself with a yard of space on the edge of the penalty area, but he totally fluffed his lines and his effort trickled wide.

But Linfield responded in a positive manner, with Eetu Vertainen, pulling the ball back to Chris Shields, who tried his luck with a speculative 30-yard drive that was plucked out of the night sky by Rohan Ferguson.

The Blues grew into the game following a frenetic start. Shields and skipper Jamie Mulgrew began to pick holes in the Larne defence and, on 26 minutes, Kyle Lafferty and Kirk Millar combined on the right and, when the winger delivered a trademark cross, Vertainen’s flick header was saved at the base of the post by Ferguson.

And, in another sweeping move, Shields found Millar with a delicious 40-yard free kick, but when he whipped in a wonderful delivery, there were no takers in the middle to finish off.

It was edgy, cagy and rather untidy at times with the tackles flying in from both sides. The game with littered with petty fouls, stoppages and free kicks, obviously the first goal was always going to be key.

Both teams upped the ante after the restart with Linfield’s Matty Clarke slinging over a great cross from the left, that fell between Vertainen and Millar, allowing Glynn to tidy up.

The action quickly switched to the other end with Andy Ryan picked up by Millar. After cutting past Ben Hall on the left, he fired in a low shot that had Chris Johns at full stretch, the Blues shot-stopper doing well to get a strong hand to the effort.

And, the Invermen went so close to breaking the deadlock just after the hour with Joe Thomson sending Ryan into the left channel and when he turned smartly, his hopefully cross kissed the of the crossbar.

Seconds later, the Blues went close at the other end. Millar’s pin-point free kick fell invitingly for defender Jimmy Callacher, but his low header was saved by Ferguson.

It was now end-to end-stuff with Larne carving out chance at the other end. Shaun Want found Ryan with a free kick and Thomson was just inches away from converting the striker’s cross.

In another lightning break, Millar and Ryan cleverly linked up to carve out a chance for Thomson, who shamefully hoofed his effort over the top from the edge of the box.

In a desperate bid to nick the points, Blues boss David Healy introduced Chris McKee and Kyle McClean.

Lynch then made a triple substitution with six minutes remaining, more to ensure his team secured a point with Shay Gordon, Thomas Maguire and Graham Kelly introduced.

But it was the Blues who had a great opportunity right at the end to win the game when Lafferty was hauled down 20 yard from goal by Aaron Donnelly. Substitute Kyle McClean could only fire his effort into the Larne defensive wall.

Larne still had time to carve out one big last chance, Maguire’s shot came off Hall, only for Johns to produced a wonder save.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Bolger, Donnelly, Cosgrove, Thomson (Gordon 84), Sule, L Millar, Glynn (Kelly 84), Ryan, O’Neill (Maguire 84). Subs not used: Pardington, Watson, Kearns, Hutchison.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Callacher, Hall, M Clarke, K Millar, Shields, Mulgrew, Cooper (McClean 74), Vertainen (McKee 74), Lafferty. Subs not used: Walsh, Newberry, Devine, A Clarke, Palmer.

REFEREE: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown).

Man of the match: Chris Johns.

Match rating 6/10.