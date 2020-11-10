Larne escape with their unbeaten record after draw with Warrenpoint

Warrenpoint Town 1 Larne1

Larne kept their unbeaten league record intact, but missed the opportunity to go to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table after being held to a draw by Warrenpoint at Milltown.

The hosts were good value for their 1-0 lead given to them just before the hour by Francis McCaffrey, but Tiernan Lynch's away side squeezed a point out of the match with a scrappy leveller that came after Josh Robinson put Town keeper Gabriel Sava under pressure from a corner with 20 minutes left

While Larne enjoyed plenty of possession in the first half, it was Barry Gray's home side who had the better of the chances.

Their first effort on goal came just after the quarter hour when right-back Colm Deasy, restored to the starting line-up following suspension, cracked in a 25-yard drive that was pushed out round the post by Conor Devlin.

Two minutes later, a teasing free-kick from the left by Kealan Dillon saw Ryan Swan nip in ahead of Devlin and glance the ball goalwards, only to see it come back off the post before Jake O'Connor's follow-up was scrambled out for a corner.

From that corner, Larne eventually managed to hack it clear following a period of pinball in their own six-yard box.

After Swan had shot wide on 24 minutes, Larne's best chance of a flat first half by their standards arrived 60 seconds later when Danny Wallace and Sava got in each other's way and could only clear Albert Watson's long ball as far as John Herron.

With Sava absent from his goal, the midfielder's first-time attempt from 30 yards flew well wide.

The Point picked up in the second half as they had left off in the first with Swan testing Devlin once again two minutes after the restart - the keeper equal to his shot to concede another corner kick.

And the hosts deservedly took the lead on 59 minutes when skipper McCaffrey burst through after playing a one-two with Matthew Knox, skinned Robinson and slotted past Devlin from 18 yards to make it 1-0.

After bringing on subs Martin Donnelly and Jonathan McMurray in a bid to get back into the game, Larne levelled with 20 minutes to go in somewhat scrappy fashion.

Donnelly's corner from the left was only headed up in the air by Wallace, and as Sava went to claim it, the keeper appeared to punch the ball into his own net under pressure from defender Robinson.

Larne piled on the pressure in the closing stages in search of a winner, but it simply wouldn't come despite their late dominance.

Warrenpoint Town: Sava, Deasy, Ball (Cowan 37), Wallace, Gallagher (McVeigh 11), McCaffrey, O'Connor, Hutchinson, Knox (Carroll 69), Swan, Dillon

Subs not used: Coleman, Mullen, Carney, Carson

Larne: Devlin, Cosgrove, Jarvis, Robinson, Watson, Hughes, A Mitchell (Randall 88), Herron, Wade-Slater (McMurray 66), McDaid, Hale (Donnelly 62)

Subs not used: C Mitchell, Kelly, Scott, Lynch

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor)

Man of the Match: Francis McCaffrey

Match Rating: 7/10