Larne extend lead to six points thanks to comfortable win in Ballymena

Ballymena United 0 Larne 3

Larne could yet turn this exciting chase for the Danske Bank Premiership title into a one-horse race after a fourth successive victory moved them six points clear at the top of the table.

Goals from Lee Bonis, five minutes before the interval, and an own goal by Ryan Waide at the start of the second half put the leaders on easy street at the Ballymena Showgrounds before Andrew Ryan added the third.

Ballymena’s recent form — just one point and one goal in the last six League games — appeared to offer no threat to a Larne side who had conceded only one goal in an unbeaten run of seven games and so it proved.

For large parts, the professional set-up against the part-timers was there for all to see and Ballymena’s only consolation was that they didn’t concede a fourth goal which would have relegated them to eighth place.

Larne made two changes from the team that beat Cliftonville on Saturday with Albert Watson returning on the right side of the back three and Graham Kelly in at left wing back, while Ballymena welcomed back David McDaid from injury and Dougie Wilson from suspension with Jordan Gibson and Ross Redman making way.

The league leaders enjoyed the best of the early stages and created the better chances. Cian Bolger headed over from a Joe Thompson corner and Bonis, given far too much space, shot wide from 25 yards.

Jordan Williamson made the first save of the match from a Bonis header in the 16th minute, getting down well to save at the base of the post.

The home side saw plenty of the ball without troubling the Larne defence although McDaid missed a glorious chance to give them the lead when Stephen McCullough’s cross found him unmarked at the back post but a weak header didn’t threaten the goal.

The likely breakthrough came in the 40th minute when Ballymena were caught cold from a quick throw. Andrew Ryan collected it and from the byline pulled it back for Bonis to hammer home from 12 yards.

Ryan had the opportunity to double the lead just a minute later when sent through by Leroy Millar, on his first return to The Showgrounds, but a poor first touch allowed Williamson to save.

It took only another 57 seconds, however, for Larne to score their second. A corner on the left was headed goalwards by Aaron Donnelly and Ryan Waide’s attempt to clear the ball ended in the net.

Ballymena made a triple change midway through the half but in the 72nd minute, as the predicted rain started to fall, Larne got their third. A sweeping move down the right was finished with a cross from Thompson and Ryan was there, at full stretch to poke home.

Ballymena: Williamson; Whiteside, Wilson (Farquhar 76), Nelson; Henderson; Place (McVarnock 69), Kelly (Tipton 76), Graham, McCullough; Waide (Gibson 69), McDaid (Kane 69). Unused subs: Thompson, Redman.

Larne: Ferguson; Watson, Bolger, Donnelly; Cosgrove, Thomson (Maguire 85), Sule (Gordon 62), Millar (Kearns 85), Kelly (Glynn 77); Ryan, Bonis (O’Neill 77). Unused subs: Pardington, Hutchison.

Referee: Declan Hassan

Man of Match: Joe Thomson

Match rating: 6/10