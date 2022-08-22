Larne FC confirm player John Herron has left the club after pro-IRA shirt controversy

Larne FC have confirmed that player John Herron has left the club following a controversy in which he was spotted wearing a t-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan.

In a statement, the club said: “We can confirm John Herron has left the club, after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our total commitment to being an inclusive football club.

“We will continue to be unwavering in our work to make Inver Park a place for all and will not allow this to be undermined in any way, shape or form.

“The club will be making no further comment on the matter.”

It follows a decision by the club to suspend Herron (28) earlier this month after the image of him wearing the shirt appeared across social media.

The green, white and orange shirt appeared to have the slogan ‘Oh Ah Up The Ra’ and was heavily criticised on social media.

The Scottish footballer had started his career with Celtic in 2015 and appeared twice before playing for Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers in Scotland before moving to Blackpool in the English league and later to Glentoran FC four years ago.

After 49 appearances he eventually joined Larne FC in 2020.