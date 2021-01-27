Larne FC owner in apology after Coleraine chairman's car targeted following match

The chairman of Coleraine Football Club has revealed that his car was targeted following his team's victory against Larne on Tuesday evening.

Colin McKendry expressed his annoyance that individuals attempted to damage the wing mirrors of his vehicle, parked close to the entrance of Larne FC.

Kenny Bruce, owner of Larne, has offered his apologies to Mr McKendry.

Tweeting about the incident, Mr McKendry said: "Superb tactical performance by Coleraine tonight against a very good Larne side.

"Well done to all, and to the people who tried to break the mirrors on my jeep sitting at the entrance to the club car park - you're letting your club down and your town down. No need!"

This prompted Mr Bruce to reply: "Congratulations Colin. A fabulous victory to you. So sorry to read this about your jeep. that is not a reflection of our club or supporters and I apologise.

"If there is any damage to your mirrors please let me know. Sorry."

Coleraine won 2-1 against Larne with Stephen Lowry and James McLauglin scoring the goals for the winning team.