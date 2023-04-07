Larne go seven points clear as they coast past Glentoran

Larne 2 Glentoran 0

Larne struck a massive blow in this season’s title race with a 2-0 win at home to Glentoran to restore their seven point cushion at the top.

Two goals inside five first minutes in the opening stages of the game from Micheal Glynn and Lee Bonis sealed the victory and saw them take a giant stride towards a first ever top flight title, coupled with Linfield drawing and Cliftonville both drawing their home encounters.

It leaves Tiernan Lynch’s men seven and nine points clear of their rivals respectively, with four games remaining.

The big question mark over Larne coming into this one was how they would respond to their first defeat in three months, having lost their Irish Cup semi-final against Ballymena United a week previous.

Goals had been an issues for Tiernan Lynch’s side of late, having scored just twice in their previous five encounters.

It led outsiders to wonder if this was the start of a wobble for the side who had opened a gap at the top of the table in recent months but they answered those questions emphatically in front of another big crowd at Inver.

For Glentoran, the big team news ahead of kick-off was a current Northern Ireland international replacing a former one, with Conor McMenamin returning to the starting XI at the expense of Nial McGinn.

This was the fourth meeting between the sides this season, with the record of a win apiece and an opening day stalemate suggesting another close encounter between the top six rivals.

The first chance of the game fell to the Inver Reds with five minutes on the clock when Tomas Cosgrove’s free kick found Michael Glynn, but he put his effort over the crossbar.

The hosts were soon ahead, however, as they continued their fine start to the game. Paul O’Neill picked out Glynn in the penalty area and wing-back defender took his shot on first time, beating McCarey at the far post with 15 minutes played.

It was Glynn’s first goal for the club since his January move Derry City, after loan spells with Dungannon and Glenavon.

There was to be no let up from a home side clearly keen to make amends for last week and their dominance continued as Lee Bonis doubled their lead, just five minutes later.

This time Glynn turned provider as his cross found the forward who under pressure turned and rifled an effort off which proved too good for the goalkeeper, finding the top right corner.

Trailing Glentoran began to look more threatening after the second goal but a stern Larne defence remained impenetrable with goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson rarely being tested in the first half.

McAree’s men saw plenty of the ball just inside Larne’s half, but when it came to creating genuine scoring opportunities their best avenue looked to be set-pieces, which Larne mopped up well.

The bedrock of Larne’s title-chasing form this season has been a solid defence, which saw just 18 goals conceded in the 33 games played before last night.

It was little surprise then when they managed to withstand a late flurry of pressure from their visitors to take their 2-0 lead into half-time.

Glens boss Rodney McAree signalled his intentions to get back into the game when he made a double substitution at the break.

Niall McGinn and Junior came on for the strike pairing who begun the match, in the form of Jay Donnelly and Danny Purkis – two players who had scored five goals between them last weekend against Portadown.

The visitors started the second half with purpose but it was Larne who came closest the game’s next goal on 53 minutes.

A good move down the left saw Leroy Millar in behind Rhys Marshall and he flashed the ball across the goal, but it carried too much pace for either Lee Bonis or Paul O’Neill get a vital touch to tap home.

At the other end, Glentoran almost found a way back into when McGinn whipped in a dangerous free-kick from the left flank and Rohan Ferguson had to be alert to prevent his own defender Shaun Want diverting the ball into his own goal.

The game began to settle down after this and as the second half wore on Larne controlled much of the proceedings as they moved the ball around, probing for an opening in search of a third goal which would have ended the contest.

That goal nearly came with eight minutes remaining. The ball was worked out to Tomas Cosgrove on the right flank and his cross was met by the onrushing Bonis, but he steered the ball wide from 10 yards out with a first time effort.

Conor McMenamin had the ball in the Larne net in stoppage tine, however the flag had already gone up by the time he applied a neat low finish from 12 yards.

However, that was the closest came to breaking through a resilient Larne defence as they saw out the victory.

Larne: Ferguson, Want, Sule, O’Neill (‘Ryan, 55 mins), Bonis, Donnelly (Watson, 92 mins), Bolger, Thomson (Gordon, 67 mins), Millar, Glynn (Randall, 67 mins), Cosgrove

Unused Subs: Pardington, Maguire, Wolters

Glentoran: McCarey, Kane, McCullough, Burns, McCartan (R Donnelly, 75 mins), Marshall (Wightman, 75 mins), J.Donnelly (McGinn, 45 mins), Singleton, Devlin, Purkis (Junior, 45 mins), McMenamin

Unused Subs: Webber, Murphy,

Referee: Evan Boyce

Match Rating: 7/10

Man of the Match: Fuad Sule