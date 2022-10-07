Larne go top of the Premiership table after successful border raid in Newry

Danske Bank Premiership

Larne moved into pole position in the Danske Bank Premiership table with a 2-0 victory over Newry City at the Showgrounds after Cliftonville played out a 0-0 draw with Crusaders.

It was backs against the wall for Newry, who rarely got beyond the centre line until late in the first half when they had their only goal opportunity.

Larne launched attack after attack on the Newry goal, but it all amounted to nothing in the opening 45 minutes despite coming close a number of times.

Shea Gordon won a free-kick within minutes and his shot was palmed out by City keeper Steven Maguire, but only as far as his own defender Philly Donnelly. He lost the ball to Lee Bonis, who got his cross away to Paul O’Neill, whose hooked effort flew over the bar.

That signalled the start of Larne’s dominance, with O’Neill setting up Gordon in the 10th minute but the latter was offside.

Larne captain Tomas Cosgrove came close 25 minutes in when on the end of a long cross from Cian Bolger, but Maguire got there first at the far post.

With five minutes left in the half, the home side had their first shot on goal from their first corner taken by Donnelly.

Andy Martin leapt high but his headed effort was deflected out for a corner.

A mistake at the back by Martin almost gifted O’Neill the opening goal, but Maguire got a hand to his shot and seconds later a seemingly innocuous hit and hope from distance forced a diving save from Rohan Ferguson — his first action of the game.

Larne began the second half in the ascendency again with O’Neill coming close from a glancing header but the game opened up more after that and with Newry on the break, Hughes was denied by the post.

Just before the hour mark, Leroy Millar broke the deadlock when he hit the target from the edge of the box from the right of goal, and on 62 minutes the east Antrim side led 2-0 when a super long ball in from far out on the left wing by Fuad Sule found Mark Randall, who was only on as a sub, and he finished to the net.

It could have been 3-0 on 75 minutes were it not for a super diving save by Maguire from an excellent Randall free-kick.

Another Larne sub, Matthew Lusty, was barely on the field when he forced another good save from Maguire on 83 minutes .

The points were already in the bag for Larne however, with no further chances as the home supporters filtered out of the Showgrounds and the Larne travelling fans celebrated another win.

Newry City AFC: Maguire, N Healy, McGivern, Omrore, Hughes (Carville 62), Lockhart (O’Connor 62), Martin, Moan, B Healy (Teelan 62), Donnelly (Boudiaf 85), Rocks (Scullion for Rocks 85)

Not used: Brady, Kwelele

Larne: Ferguson, Want, Sule, O’Neill (Lusty 68), Bonis, Doherty (Kelly 86), Donnelly, Gordan (Randal 58), Bolger, Millar, Cosgrove

Not used: McIntyre, Scott, Hughes, Sloan

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon)

Man of the match: Fuad Sule

Match rating: 7/10